Metacritic pubblica la lista dei "migliori del 2023 finora", e c'è già un vincitore

Il 2023 si sta rivelando un anno davvero niente male per il mondo dei videogiochi, con uscite di una certa rilevanza.

Come riportato anche da Destructoid, Metacritic ha pubblicato la lista dei "20 migliori giochi del 2023 finora" (che copre i mesi da gennaio a giugno) e i risultati sono in qualche modo ovvi, ma affascinanti.

Con sorpresa di nessuno, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom svetta sulla concorrenza con un Metascore combinato di 96/100, seguito da vicino da Metroid Prime Remastered a 94.

Segue una discreta fetta di titoli PS5, tra cui Resident Evil 4 Remake e Final Fantasy XVI, a cui fanno capolino alcuni giochi più piccoli che riempiono la Top 20.

Diamo quindi un'occhiata ai migliori giochi del 2023 di Metacritic fino ad oggi.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) – 96/100 Metascore Metroid Prime Remastered (Switch) – 94 Resident Evil 4 Remake (PS5) – 93 Street Fighter 6 (PS5) – 92 Dead Space (PS5) – 89 Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) – 88 Theatrhythm Final Bar Line (Switch) – 87 Hi-Fi Rush (Xbox Series X) – 87 Diablo IV (PC) – 87 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5) – 85 Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo (Switch) – 85 Humanity (PS5) – 85 A Space For The Unbound (Switch) – 85 Octopath Traveler II (Switch) – 84 The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog (PC) – 84 Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) – 84 Cassette Beasts (PC) – 84 Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society (Switch) – 83 Age of Wonders 4 (PC) – 83 Doomblade (PC) – 83

Ovviamente, è ancora presto per decretare un vincitore assoluto, visto che all'appello mancano ancora big come Marvel's Spider-Man 2 e Starfield.

Vero anche che alcuni giocatori hanno già avvistato il loro GOTY 2023 (ed è un indie).

