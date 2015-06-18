Activision, direttamente dall’E3 in corso di svolgimento a Los Angeles, ha annunciato la data di uscita di Guitar Hero Live. Il titolo sarà disponibile per PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Wii U, Xbox 360 e Xbox One a partire dal 20 ottobre. Activision ha fatto sapere inoltre che sarà possibile acquistare il gioco con un chitarra al prezzo di 100 dollari mentre con due chitarre il costo sale a 150 dollari. Oltre a questo sono state annunciate altre canzoni per Guitar Hero Live, consultabili poco sotto:“The Lazy Song” — Bruno Mars“American Idiot” — Green Day“Lust for Life” — Iggy Pop“Before He Cheats — Carrie Underwood“Thunder Kiss ’65” — White Zombie“Under Cover of Darkness” — The Strokes“Are You Gonna Be My Girl?” — Jet“Freak on a Leash” — Korn“Thunder on the Mountain” — Bob Dylan“Higher Ground” — Red Hot Chili Peppers“Pedestrian at Best” — Courtney Barnett“Bulls on Parade” — Rage Against the Machine“Feels So Close” — Calvin Harris“Come With Me Now “ — KONGOS“Rimbaud Eyes” — Dum Dum Girls“I Gotsta Get Paid” — ZZ Top“Another is Waiting” — The Avett Brothers“Breaking the Law” — Judas Priest“Asleep at the Wheel” — Band of Skulls“Best Day of My Life” — American Authors“What Doesn’t Kill You” — Jake Bugg“Sounds Like Balloons” — Biffy Clyro