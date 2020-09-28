Michel Ancel nega le accuse: il caso Ubisoft si complica

Lo scorso 25 settembre, il magazine francese Libération ha battuto la notizia che Michel Ancel – papà di Rayman precedentemente al lavoro sul prossimo Beyond Good & Evil 2 – sarebbe responsabile di una “condotta tossica” tenutasi durante lo sviluppo del gioco negli studi Ubisoft.
Ancel, che ha deciso di ritirarsi dall’industry per dedicarsi a una vita isolata in mezzo alla natura, sarebbe finito nell’inchiesta decisa da Yves Guillemot atta a risolvere le accuse di atteggiamenti scorretti e molestie di vario genere che hanno scosso il publisher e sviluppatore d’oltralpe.
Ora, in un lungo post Instagram, Ancel ha risposto alle accuse, negando categoricamente le illazioni pubblicate dal magazine francese:
Fake News Take few people with rage and jealousy and let them speak in the name of hundreds. Publish the news fast so that it combines with sexual harassment from other news at Ubi soft. I this serious? Is this what you expect from a national newspaper. I will fight for the truth because such accusations are a shame . I worked hard on every of my projects and always had respect for the teams. The accusations are wrong . 1- Toxic management : I am not managing the team. I bring a vision and producers and managers decide what to do , when and how. They are powerful people in the making of such a big projects. Why don’t the journalist speaks about them? 2- I always change my mind : false. E.g. I’ve spent years explaining why the city should not be re done from scratch. Hours explaining that characters were good enough and did not need to be redone . Same for planets and all. But sometimes some people in the team changed things despite my advices. Managers are here to solve this. 3- the 2017 demo was fake and was a video: false . The 2017 demo was solid and made possible the 2018 demo. As opposed to what is in the news, the 2018 demo had the right details , was using real streaming, procedural generation and was playable online. This was a masterpiece of technology. The news from liberation contains fake Informations revealed by few people who wants to destroy me and the projects . This can’t be done without me fighting every single lines of that news. I’ve offered the journalist the opportunity to take enough time to look at all the mistakes. Let’s see what he will do .
Ecco parte del messaggio originale pubblicato da Ancel via social:
Sono fake news. Prendi poche persone rabbiose di gelosia e lascia che parlino a nome di centinaia. Pubblica le notizie velocemente in modo che si fondano con quelle legate alle molestie sessuali e altre notizie su Ubisoft. Facciamo sul serio? È questo che ti aspetti da un giornale nazionale. Io lotterò per la verità perché tali accuse sono davvero patetiche. Ho lavorato duramente su tutti i miei progetti e ho sempre avuto rispetto per i vari team. Le accuse sono del tutto sbagliate.
Ancel nega quindi categoricamente ogni accusa, spiegando anche che «le notizie di Libération contengono informazioni false rivelate da poche persone che vogliono distruggere me e i miei progetti. Questo non può essere fatto senza che io controbatta ogni singola riga di quella notizia. Ho offerto al giornalista l’opportunità di prendersi abbastanza tempo per scovare tutti gli errori. Vediamo cosa accadrà.»
Insomma, Michel Ancel sembra davvero agguerrito e pronto a far valere le sue verità. Staremo a vedere se questa presa di posizione andrà di pari passo con una realtà dei fatti che – si spera – possa emergere già nei prossimi giorni.
Alcune indiscrezioni hanno infatti lasciato intendere che lo sviluppo di Beyond Good & Evil 2 sia irrimediabilmente finito fuori strada, spiegando in questo modo anche il ritardo pazzesco dietro al rilascio del gioco (sparito dai radar ormai da molti mesi).
Ancel ha in ogni caso confermato anche che i video del gioco mostrati nel 2017 in occasione dell’E3 erano “reali”, e non dei falsi realizzati per illudere il pubblico e gli addetti ai lavori.
Non ci resta che attendere che venga fatta ulteriormente luce su questa spinosa vicenda.
