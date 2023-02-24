Elden Ring non ha finito coi GOTY, ma un altro gioco lo rincorre

Elden Ring è stato il soulslike più amato di tutto il 2022, in grado di vendere un numero di copie fuori scala oltre a ottenere una varietà infinita di premi, specie come Gioco dell’Anno.

L’open world di FromSoftware (che trovate su Amazon a ottimo prezzo) ha infatti conquistato un gran numero di statuine, a cui ora se ne aggiungono altre.

Se Elden Ring è quindi stato il Game of the Year, oltre al fatto che si è portato a casa altri tipi di premi, è ora il turno di un nuovo traguardo.

Difatti, dopo che il souls di From ha vinto il premio come miglior gioco ai New York Game Awards, il titolo ha ottenuto il GOTY ai DICE Awards, con God of War Ragnarok che ha però fatto incetta di premi.

Come riportato da Push Square, l’Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences ha appena tenuto l’evento annuale dei DICE Awards, considerato una delle più prestigiose cerimonie di premiazione del settore.

Guardando ai giochi usciti nel 2022, tutti i “soliti sospetti” hanno portato a casa i trofei, con God of War Ragnarok che ha ottenuto il maggior numero di riconoscimenti.

Il sequel delle avventure di Kratos si è aggiudicato un totale di sette premi, grazie ai risultati ottenuti nelle categorie legate all’animazione, alla direzione artistica, alla musica, al design audio e alla storia. Il gioco ha anche vinto anche il premio Outstanding Achievement in Character (Kratos) e Adventure Game of the Year.

Dal canto suo, anche Elden Ring ha ottenuto molti trofei. Ha vinto infatti il titolo di Gioco dell’anno, oltre ai premi Outstanding Technical Achievement, RPG of the Year e Outstanding Achievement in Game Design e Game Direction.

Di seguito abbiamo riportato tutte le categorie per intero, con i vincitori evidenziati in grassetto.

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Moss: Book 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

The Callisto Protocol

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Alejandro Vargas

God of War Ragnarok – Atreus

God of War Ragnarok – Kratos

Horizon Forbidden West – Aloy

Return to Monkey Island – Guybrush Threepwood

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal: Hellsinger

Moss: Book 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

God of War Ragnarok

Gotham Knights

Somerville

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Immortality

Norco

Outstanding Technical Achievement

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Teardown

Action Game of the Year

Bayonetta 3

Grounded

Neon White

Sifu

Vampire Survivors

Adventure Game of the Year

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Norco

Stray

Tunic

Fighting Game of the Year

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

MultiVersus

Rumbleverse

SpiderHeck

The King of Fighters XV

Racing Game of the Year

F1 22

Gran Turismo 7

Need for Speed Unbound

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Citizen Sleeper

Elden Ring

Weird West

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 23

Mario Strikers: Battle League

MLB The Show 22

NBA 2K23

OlliOlli World

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Dwarf Fortress

Ixion

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Demonhunters

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Cosmonious High

Moss: Book 2

Red Matter 2

Tentacular

The Last Clockwinder

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Immortality

Neon White

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Mobile Game of the Year

Diablo Immortal

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

Immortality

Marvel Snap

Poinpy

Online Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

FIFA 23

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Marvel Snap

Rumbleverse

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Marvel Snap

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Tunic

Game of the Year

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Vampire Survivors

Elden Ring ha dunque conquistato nuovamente i consensi della critica, visto che anche i nostri SpazioGames Awards hanno confermato che il soulslike open world è stato il vincitore assoluto del 2022.

Vero anche che, nonostante la mole di vittorie, Elden Ring è stato anche il gioco più abbandonato dello scorso anno, che piaccia oppure no.