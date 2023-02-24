Elden Ring non ha finito coi GOTY, ma un altro gioco lo rincorre

Elden Ring è stato il soulslike più amato di tutto il 2022, in grado di vendere un numero di copie fuori scala oltre a ottenere una varietà infinita di premi, specie come Gioco dell’Anno.
L’open world di FromSoftware (che trovate su Amazon a ottimo prezzo) ha infatti conquistato un gran numero di statuine, a cui ora se ne aggiungono altre.
Se Elden Ring è quindi stato il Game of the Year, oltre al fatto che si è portato a casa altri tipi di premi, è ora il turno di un nuovo traguardo.
Difatti, dopo che il souls di From ha vinto il premio come miglior gioco ai New York Game Awards, il titolo ha ottenuto il GOTY ai DICE Awards, con God of War Ragnarok che ha però fatto incetta di premi.
Come riportato da Push Square, l’Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences ha appena tenuto l’evento annuale dei DICE Awards, considerato una delle più prestigiose cerimonie di premiazione del settore.
Guardando ai giochi usciti nel 2022, tutti i “soliti sospetti” hanno portato a casa i trofei, con God of War Ragnarok che ha ottenuto il maggior numero di riconoscimenti.
Il sequel delle avventure di Kratos si è aggiudicato un totale di sette premi, grazie ai risultati ottenuti nelle categorie legate all’animazione, alla direzione artistica, alla musica, al design audio e alla storia. Il gioco ha anche vinto anche il premio Outstanding Achievement in Character (Kratos) e Adventure Game of the Year.
Dal canto suo, anche Elden Ring ha ottenuto molti trofei. Ha vinto infatti il titolo di Gioco dell’anno, oltre ai premi Outstanding Technical Achievement, RPG of the Year e Outstanding Achievement in Game Design e Game Direction.
Di seguito abbiamo riportato tutte le categorie per intero, con i vincitori evidenziati in grassetto.
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Moss: Book 2
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- The Callisto Protocol
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Alejandro Vargas
- God of War Ragnarok – Atreus
- God of War Ragnarok – Kratos
- Horizon Forbidden West – Aloy
- Return to Monkey Island – Guybrush Threepwood
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Moss: Book 2
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gotham Knights
- Somerville
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
- Immortality
- Norco
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Teardown
Action Game of the Year
- Bayonetta 3
- Grounded
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Vampire Survivors
Adventure Game of the Year
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Norco
- Stray
- Tunic
Fighting Game of the Year
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
- MultiVersus
- Rumbleverse
- SpiderHeck
- The King of Fighters XV
Racing Game of the Year
- F1 22
- Gran Turismo 7
- Need for Speed Unbound
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Citizen Sleeper
- Elden Ring
- Weird West
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Sports Game of the Year
- FIFA 23
- Mario Strikers: Battle League
- MLB The Show 22
- NBA 2K23
- OlliOlli World
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Dwarf Fortress
- Ixion
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Demonhunters
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Cosmonious High
- Moss: Book 2
- Red Matter 2
- Tentacular
- The Last Clockwinder
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Immortality
- Neon White
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Mobile Game of the Year
- Diablo Immortal
- Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
- Immortality
- Marvel Snap
- Poinpy
Online Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- FIFA 23
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Marvel Snap
- Rumbleverse
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Marvel Snap
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Tunic
Game of the Year
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Vampire Survivors
Elden Ring ha dunque conquistato nuovamente i consensi della critica, visto che anche i nostri SpazioGames Awards hanno confermato che il soulslike open world è stato il vincitore assoluto del 2022.
Vero anche che, nonostante la mole di vittorie, Elden Ring è stato anche il gioco più abbandonato dello scorso anno, che piaccia oppure no.