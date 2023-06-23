PC Game Pass giochi inclusi nel catalogo

Lo scorso dicembre 2021, Microsoft ha deciso di fare un po' di chiarezza in merito al supporto di Xbox Game Pass su PC. È nata così la nomenclatura di PC Game Pass, che evidenzia la controparte del suo abbonamento pensata per chi gioca soprattutto su PC, e non su console (o in cloud). Dal momento che ogni tanto i giocatori rimangono confusi nel provare a capire quali siano i giochi inclusi per Windows, abbiamo deciso di realizzare questo pratico articolo di guida, sempre aggiornato, dove elencare tutti i giochi inclusi in PC Games Pass.
Tra le varie proposte, quella di Microsoft (qui il sito ufficiale) colpisce per la costanza con cui vengono aggiunti nuovi giochi, in molti casi anche appena usciti: esattamente come accade sul Game Pass per console, tutte le produzioni degli Xbox Game Studios, ad esempio, vengono incluse fin dal loro day-one, e non solo quelle.
Per aiutarvi a orientarvi all'interno di Game Pass come servizio e rispondere alle vostre domande frequenti, abbiamo realizzato un articolo guida sul servizio che ne elenca le caratteristiche e i prezzi. In questo, invece, vediamo quali sono i giochi inclusi nell'abbonamento in versione PC.
In questo caso, non abbiamo evidenziato quali giochi siano fruibili anche il cloud, ma solo i giochi eseguibili nativamente nel vostro computer e che richiedono quindi dei requisiti minimi diversi da titolo a titolo. Per vedere i giochi in cloud, fate riferimento a questo articolo.
Giochi già confermati in arrivo su PC Game Pass
In questo paragrafo, prima di procedere con la lista completa, sottolineiamo i giochi già confermati come ufficialmente in arrivo su Game Pass a giugno e luglio:
- Need for Speed: Unbound - 22 giugno
- The Bookwalker - 22 giugno
- Bramble: The Mountain King - 27 giugno
- F.I.S.T. - 27 giugno
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town - 29 giugno
- Arcade Paradise - 3 luglio
- Sword and Fairy: Together Forever - 5 luglio
PC Game Pass: giochi inclusi per Windows
Di seguito trovate tutti i giochi inclusi nell'abbonamento PC Game Pass, pensato per Windows.
0-9
- 7 Days to Die
A
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- A Way Out
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires IV
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare
- Alice Madness Returns
- Amnesia Collection
- Amnesia Rebirth
- Amnesia The Bunker
- Among Us
- Anthem
- ANVIL
- Aragami 2
- Arcade Paradise
- Archvale
- ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- Arx Fatalis
- As Dusk Falls
- Assassin's Creed: Origins
- Astroneer
- Atomic Heart
B
- Back 4 Blood
- Backbone
- Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo-Tooie
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022
- Batman: Akrham Knight
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield Bad Company 2
- Battlefield 1 Revolution
- Battlefield 3 Edizione Premium
- Battlefield Hardline: Ultimate Edition
- Battlefield V
- Battletech
- Battletoads
- Beacon Pines
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Black Desert
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition
- Bleeding Edge
- BLiNX
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Bramble: The Mountain King
- Broken Age
- Bug Fables
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
C
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
- Cassette Beasts
- Cavalca con Ryan
- Chained Echoes
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Chivalry II
- Cities Skylines
- Citizen Sleeper
- Coffe Talk
- Coffee Talk Episode 2
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
- Commandos 3 - HD Remaster
- Conan Exiles
- Contrast
- Cooking Simulator
- Coral Island
- Crackdown 3
- Craftopia
- Cricket 22
- Crusader Kings III
- Crysis 3
- Crysis
- Crysis 2
- Curse of the Dead Gods
D
- Darkest Dungeon
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Space
- Deathloop
- Death's Door
- Deeeer Simulator
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descender
- Dicey Dungeons
- DiRT 5
- Disc Room
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Dishonored: La morte dell'Esterno
- Dishonored 2
- Disneyland Adventures
- DJMAX Respect V
- Doom (2016)
- Doom
- Doom 3
- Doom 64
- Doom Eternal
- Doom II (Classic)
- Dordogne
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Age 2
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dreamscaper
- Dune: Spice Wars (preview)
- Dungeon Keeper
- Dungeon Keeper 2
- Dyson Sphere Program
E
- Eastern Exorcist
- Eastward
- Edge of Eternity
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Embr
- Empire of Sin
- Escape Academy
- Everspace 2
- Eville
- Exo One
- Expeditions: Rome
F
- F1 22
- F.I.S.T.
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Fallout Tactics
- Far Cry 5
- Farming Simulator 22
- Farworld Pioneers
- Fe
- FIFA 22
- FIFA 23
- Final Fantasy XIII
- Final Fantasy XIII-2
- Flynn: Son of Crimson
- Football Manager 2023
- For Honor
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Frog Detective
- Frostpunk
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Fuzion Frenzy
G
- Galactic Civilizations III
- Gang Beasts
- Garden Story
- Gears 5 GOTY Edition
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Gears Tactics
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Noir
- Ghost Song
- Ghostlore
- Ghostwire Tokyo
- Goat Simulator
- Golf with your friend
- Gorogoa
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Grounded
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Gunfire Reborn
- Gungrave G.O.R.E.
H
- Halo 2: Anniversary
- Halo 3
- Halo 3: ODST
- Halo 4
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Infinite
- Halo REACH
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: Spartan Strike
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- High on Life
- Hitman Trilogy
- Hollow Knight
- Homestead Arcana
- Hot Wheels: Unleashed
- House Flipper
- Human Fall Flat
- Humankind
- Hypnospace Outlaw
I
- I Am Fish
- Immortality
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising
- Infinite Guitars
- Injustice 2
- Inkulinati
- Iron Harvest
- It Takes Two
J
- Jade Empire
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
K
- Kill it with fire
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
L
- La mia amica Peppa Pig
- La Terra di Mezzo: L'Ombra della Guerra
- Lapin
- Last Call BBS
- League of Legends
- Legends of Runeterra
- LEGO Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker
- Let's build a Zoo
- Library of Ruina
- Little Witch in the Woods
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Loop Hero
- Loot River
- Lost in Random
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
M
- Madden NFL 22
- Madden NFL 23
- Marvel's Avengers
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect 3
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
- Mass Effect Andromeda
- Matchpoint Tennis Championships
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Medal of Honor: Airborne
- Medal of Honor Allied Assault
- Medieval Dynasty
- Merge & Blade
- Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition
- Microsoft Solitaire Collection
- Mighty Goose
- Mind Scanners
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Minecraft Legends
- Minecraft
- Minecraft: Javed & Bedrock Edition
- Minecraft Legends
- Mirror's Edge
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst
- Monster Hunter: RIse
- Monster Sanctuary
- Monster Train
- Moonlighter
- Moonscars
- Mortal Kombat 11
- MotoGP 22
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
N
- Naraka Bladepoint
- Need for Speed: Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Heat
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Need for Speed: Most Wanted
- Need for Speed: Payback Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Rivals Complete Edition
- Need for Speed Unbound
- Neon Abyss
- Neoverse
- New Super Lucky's Tale
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
- No Man's Sky
- Nongunz
- NORCO
- Nuclear Throne
O
- Offworld Trading Company
- Olija
- Omori
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders
- Overcooked! 2
- Overwhelm
P
- Pac-Man Museum +
- Paw Patrol: I supercuccioli salvano Adventure Bay
- Paw Patrol: Adventure City chiama
- Paw Patrol: Gran Premio
- Payday 2
- Peggle
- Peggle Nights
- Pentiment
- Persona 3 Portable
- Persona 4 Golden
- Persona 5 Royal
- Phantom Abyss
- Phoenix Point
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Planet of Lana
- Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare
- Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Plants vs Zombies: La Battaglia di Neighborville
- Plants vs Zombies GOTY Edition
- Populous
- Populous II
- Potion Craft
- PowerWash Simulator
- Prey
- Prodeus
- Project Wingman
- Psychonauts
- Psychonauts 2
Q
- Quake
- Quake II
- Quake III Arena
- Quantum Break
R
- Rage 2
- Railway Empire 2
- Rainbow Billy
- Ravenlok
- ReCore
- Redfall
- Research and Destroy
- Return to Monkey Island
- Rise of Nations: Extended Edition
- Road 96
- Roboquest
- Rocket Arena
- Rubber Bandits
- Rune Factory 4 Special
- Rush: Un'avventura Disney Pixar
S
- Scarlet Nexus
- SCORN
- SD Gundam Battle
- Sea of Solitude
- Sea of Thieves
- Second Extinction
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadowrun Trilogy
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition
- Shenzhen I/O
- Shredders
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI
- SIGNALIS
- SimCity 2000
- SimCity 4
- SimCity Complete Edition
- Sin of a Solar Empire: Rebellion
- Skatebird
- Slay the Spire
- Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath
- Slime Rancher 2
- Sniper Elite 5
- Snowrunner
- Soccer Story
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- SOMA
- Somerville
- Soul Hackers 2
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
- Spacelines for the Far Out
- Spelunky 2
- Spiderheck
- Spore
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars Battlefront Edizione Definitiva
- Star Wars Battlefont II
- Star Wars Squadrons
- Starbound
- Stardew Valley
- Starmancer
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Stellaris
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
- Subnautica
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Lucky's Tale
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Superliminal
- Surgeon Simulator 2
- Sword and Fairy: Together Forever
T
- Tainted Grail: Conquest
- Teamfight Tactics
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
- Tell Me Why (capitolo 1-3)
- The Ascent
- The Bard's Tale ARPG
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- The Big Con
- The Bookwalker
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Forgotten City
- The Gunk
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox
- The Legend of Tianding
- The Outer Worlds
- The Pedestrian
- The Saboteur
- The Sims 3 Starter Pack
- The Sims 4
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
- The Walking Dead: Michonne
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season + 400 Days
- The Walking Dead: Season 2
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season
- TheHunter: Call of the Wild
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Tinykin
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Total War: WARHAMMER III
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Townscaper
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 2
- Trek to Yomi
- Tropico 6
- Tunic
- Turbo Golf Racing
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Two Point Campus
U
- Undungeon
- Unpacking
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
V
- Valheim
- Valorant
- Vampire Survivors
- Viva Pinata
- Viva Pinata: TIP
W
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland Remastered
- Watch Dogs 2
- Weird West
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wreckfest
Y
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Z
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection