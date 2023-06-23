PC Game Pass giochi inclusi nel catalogo

Lo scorso dicembre 2021, Microsoft ha deciso di fare un po' di chiarezza in merito al supporto di Xbox Game Pass su PC. È nata così la nomenclatura di PC Game Pass, che evidenzia la controparte del suo abbonamento pensata per chi gioca soprattutto su PC, e non su console (o in cloud). Dal momento che ogni tanto i giocatori rimangono confusi nel provare a capire quali siano i giochi inclusi per Windows, abbiamo deciso di realizzare questo pratico articolo di guida, sempre aggiornato, dove elencare tutti i giochi inclusi in PC Games Pass.

Tra le varie proposte, quella di Microsoft (qui il sito ufficiale) colpisce per la costanza con cui vengono aggiunti nuovi giochi, in molti casi anche appena usciti: esattamente come accade sul Game Pass per console, tutte le produzioni degli Xbox Game Studios, ad esempio, vengono incluse fin dal loro day-one, e non solo quelle.

Per aiutarvi a orientarvi all'interno di Game Pass come servizio e rispondere alle vostre domande frequenti, abbiamo realizzato un articolo guida sul servizio che ne elenca le caratteristiche e i prezzi. In questo, invece, vediamo quali sono i giochi inclusi nell'abbonamento in versione PC.

In questo caso, non abbiamo evidenziato quali giochi siano fruibili anche il cloud, ma solo i giochi eseguibili nativamente nel vostro computer e che richiedono quindi dei requisiti minimi diversi da titolo a titolo. Per vedere i giochi in cloud, fate riferimento a questo articolo.

Se interessati, potete abbonarvi a Game Pass attraverso Instant Gaming e supportare così il lavoro di SpazioGames.it.

Giochi già confermati in arrivo su PC Game Pass

In questo paragrafo, prima di procedere con la lista completa, sottolineiamo i giochi già confermati come ufficialmente in arrivo su Game Pass a giugno e luglio:

Need for Speed: Unbound - 22 giugno

- 22 giugno The Bookwalker - 22 giugno

- 22 giugno Bramble: The Mountain King - 27 giugno

- 27 giugno F.I.S.T. - 27 giugno

- 27 giugno Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town - 29 giugno

- 29 giugno Arcade Paradise - 3 luglio

- 3 luglio Sword and Fairy: Together Forever - 5 luglio

PC Game Pass: giochi inclusi per Windows

Di seguito trovate tutti i giochi inclusi nell'abbonamento PC Game Pass, pensato per Windows.

0-9

7 Days to Die

A

A Plague Tale: Innocence

A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Way Out

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires IV

Alan Wake's American Nightmare

Alice Madness Returns

Amnesia Collection

Amnesia Rebirth

Amnesia The Bunker

Among Us

Anthem

ANVIL

Aragami 2

Arcade Paradise

Archvale

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition

Arx Fatalis

As Dusk Falls

Assassin's Creed: Origins

Astroneer

Atomic Heart

B

Back 4 Blood

Backbone

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Bassmaster Fishing 2022

Batman: Akrham Knight

Battlefield 4

Battlefield Bad Company 2

Battlefield 1 Revolution

Battlefield 3 Edizione Premium

Battlefield Hardline: Ultimate Edition

Battlefield V

Battletech

Battletoads

Beacon Pines

Ben 10: Power Trip

Black Desert

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition

Bleeding Edge

BLiNX

Boyfriend Dungeon

Bramble: The Mountain King

Broken Age

Bug Fables

Burnout Paradise Remastered

C

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021

Cassette Beasts

Cavalca con Ryan

Chained Echoes

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Chivalry II

Cities Skylines

Citizen Sleeper

Coffe Talk

Coffee Talk Episode 2

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

Commandos 3 - HD Remaster

Conan Exiles

Contrast

Cooking Simulator

Coral Island

Crackdown 3

Craftopia

Cricket 22

Crusader Kings III

Crysis 3

Crysis

Crysis 2

Curse of the Dead Gods

D

Darkest Dungeon

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Dead by Daylight

Dead Cells

Dead Space

Deathloop

Death's Door

Deeeer Simulator

Deep Rock Galactic

Descender

Dicey Dungeons

DiRT 5

Disc Room

Dishonored Definitive Edition

Dishonored: La morte dell'Esterno

Dishonored 2

Disneyland Adventures

DJMAX Respect V

Doom (2016)

Doom

Doom 3

Doom 64

Doom Eternal

Doom II (Classic)

Dordogne

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon Age 2

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dreamscaper

Dune: Spice Wars (preview)

Dungeon Keeper

Dungeon Keeper 2

Dyson Sphere Program

E

Eastern Exorcist

Eastward

Edge of Eternity

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Embr

Empire of Sin

Escape Academy

Everspace 2

Eville

Exo One

Expeditions: Rome

F

F1 22

F.I.S.T.

Fallout

Fallout 2

Fallout 3

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Fallout: New Vegas

Fallout Tactics

Far Cry 5

Farming Simulator 22

Farworld Pioneers

Fe

FIFA 22

FIFA 23

Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Flynn: Son of Crimson

Football Manager 2023

For Honor

Forager

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 5

Frog Detective

Frostpunk

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

Full Throttle Remastered

Fuzion Frenzy

G

Galactic Civilizations III

Gang Beasts

Garden Story

Gears 5 GOTY Edition

Gears of War 4

Gears of War: Judgment

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Gears Tactics

Generation Zero

Genesis Noir

Ghost Song

Ghostlore

Ghostwire Tokyo

Goat Simulator

Golf with your friend

Gorogoa

Grim Fandango Remastered

Grounded

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Gunfire Reborn

Gungrave G.O.R.E.

H

Halo 2: Anniversary

Halo 3

Halo 3: ODST

Halo 4

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Infinite

Halo REACH

Halo Wars 2

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo: Spartan Strike

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Hello Neighbor 2

Hi-Fi Rush

High on Life

Hitman Trilogy

Hollow Knight

Homestead Arcana

Hot Wheels: Unleashed

House Flipper

Human Fall Flat

Humankind

Hypnospace Outlaw

I

I Am Fish

Immortality

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Infinite Guitars

Injustice 2

Inkulinati

Iron Harvest

It Takes Two

J

Jade Empire

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Just Cause 4: Reloaded

K

Kill it with fire

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

L

La mia amica Peppa Pig

La Terra di Mezzo: L'Ombra della Guerra

Lapin

Last Call BBS

League of Legends

Legends of Runeterra

LEGO Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker

Let's build a Zoo

Library of Ruina

Little Witch in the Woods

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Loop Hero

Loot River

Lost in Random

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

M

Madden NFL 22

Madden NFL 23

Marvel's Avengers

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Mass Effect Andromeda

Matchpoint Tennis Championships

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Medal of Honor: Airborne

Medal of Honor Allied Assault

Medieval Dynasty

Merge & Blade

Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition

Microsoft Solitaire Collection

Mighty Goose

Mind Scanners

Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Legends

Minecraft

Minecraft: Javed & Bedrock Edition

Minecraft Legends

Mirror's Edge

Mirror's Edge Catalyst

Monster Hunter: RIse

Monster Sanctuary

Monster Train

Moonlighter

Moonscars

Mortal Kombat 11

MotoGP 22

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

N

Naraka Bladepoint

Need for Speed: Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed Heat

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

Need for Speed: Most Wanted

Need for Speed: Payback Deluxe Edition

Need for Speed Rivals Complete Edition

Need for Speed Unbound

Neon Abyss

Neoverse

New Super Lucky's Tale

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge

Ninja Gaiden Sigma

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

No Man's Sky

Nongunz

NORCO

Nuclear Throne

O

Offworld Trading Company

Olija

Omori

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outer Wilds

Outriders

Overcooked! 2

Overwhelm

P

Pac-Man Museum +

Paw Patrol: I supercuccioli salvano Adventure Bay

Paw Patrol: Adventure City chiama

Paw Patrol: Gran Premio

Payday 2

Peggle

Peggle Nights

Pentiment

Persona 3 Portable

Persona 4 Golden

Persona 5 Royal

Phantom Abyss

Phoenix Point

Pikuniku

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Planet of Lana

Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare

Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Plants vs Zombies: La Battaglia di Neighborville

Plants vs Zombies GOTY Edition

Populous

Populous II

Potion Craft

PowerWash Simulator

Prey

Prodeus

Project Wingman

Psychonauts

Psychonauts 2

Q

Quake

Quake II

Quake III Arena

Quantum Break

R

Rage 2

Railway Empire 2

Rainbow Billy

Ravenlok

ReCore

Redfall

Research and Destroy

Return to Monkey Island

Rise of Nations: Extended Edition

Road 96

Roboquest

Rocket Arena

Rubber Bandits

Rune Factory 4 Special

Rush: Un'avventura Disney Pixar

S

Scarlet Nexus

SCORN

SD Gundam Battle

Sea of Solitude

Sea of Thieves

Second Extinction

Secret Neighbor

Shadowrun Trilogy

Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition

Shenzhen I/O

Shredders

Sid Meier's Civilization VI

SIGNALIS

SimCity 2000

SimCity 4

SimCity Complete Edition

Sin of a Solar Empire: Rebellion

Skatebird

Slay the Spire

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath

Slime Rancher 2

Sniper Elite 5

Snowrunner

Soccer Story

Solasta: Crown of the Magister

SOMA

Somerville

Soul Hackers 2

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Spacelines for the Far Out

Spelunky 2

Spiderheck

Spore

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Battlefront Edizione Definitiva

Star Wars Battlefont II

Star Wars Squadrons

Starbound

Stardew Valley

Starmancer

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Stellaris

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

Subnautica

Sunset Overdrive

Super Lucky's Tale

Super Mega Baseball 3

Superliminal

Surgeon Simulator 2

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever

T

Tainted Grail: Conquest

Teamfight Tactics

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Tell Me Why (capitolo 1-3)

The Ascent

The Bard's Tale ARPG

The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut

The Bard's Tale Trilogy

The Big Con

The Bookwalker

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Evil Within

The Evil Within 2

The Forgotten City

The Gunk

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

The Legend of Tianding

The Outer Worlds

The Pedestrian

The Saboteur

The Sims 3 Starter Pack

The Sims 4

The Yakuza Remastered Collection

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier

The Walking Dead: Michonne

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season + 400 Days

The Walking Dead: Season 2

The Walking Dead: The Final Season

TheHunter: Call of the Wild

This War of Mine: Final Cut

Tinykin

Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Total War: WARHAMMER III

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Townscaper

Trailmakers

Train Sim World 2

Trek to Yomi

Tropico 6

Tunic

Turbo Golf Racing

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Two Point Campus

U

Undungeon

Unpacking

Unravel

Unravel Two

V

Valheim

Valorant

Vampire Survivors

Viva Pinata

Viva Pinata: TIP

W

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Wasteland 2: Director's Cut

Wasteland 3

Wasteland Remastered

Watch Dogs 2

Weird West

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wreckfest

Y

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Z