Red Dead Redemption 2 e altri giochi PS4 con sconti sino al 50% tra le offerte del giorno eBay

È tempo di nuove offerte del giorno sulle pagine del noto rivenditore eBay, che vi consentiranno di risparmiare su un'ampia selezione di prodotti delle tipologie più varie. Per i lettori di SpazioGames abbiamo deciso di mettere in evidenza le promozioni dedicate a giochi e console Sony Playstation 4.

Tra i vari prodotti in promozione, vi segnaliamo in modo particolare Marvel’s Avengers, che attualmente potete portarvi a casa a soli 44,99€. Action adventure realizzato da Crystal Dynamics, già autori degli ottimi Tomb Raider e Rise Of The Tomb Raider, e pubblicato da Square Enix, Marvel’s Avengers vede i celeberrimi eroi, tra cui troviamo Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow e Thor, affrontare un mondo nel quale vengono incolpati di una catastrofe accaduta a San Francisco, ma che dovranno nuovamente salvare.

Piuttosto interessante anche Red Dead Redemption 2, prequel dell’originale Red Dead Redemption, proposto al prezzo scontato di 27,80€, rispetto ai 39,90€ usuali di listino. In un open world proverbiale, il giocatore veste i panni del fuorilegge Arthur Morgan, uno dei più fidati della gang di Van Der Linde. Tra sparatorie, duelli, battute di caccia e partite a poker, l’utente può vivere a 360° il mondo del Far West, compreso l’accampamento della gang a cui fare ritorno per riposare.

Questi sono solo alcuni dei numerosi prodotti che potete trovare a prezzo scontato su eBay

Offerte del giorno eBay: sconti su giochi e console Sony Playstation 4

Offerte ancora disponibili