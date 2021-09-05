Offerte di settembre Amazon: tanti film in forte sconto

Su Amazon hanno finalmente preso il via le offerte di settembre, iniziativa che, sino al 7 settembre, vi consentirà di acquistare tantissimi prodotti a prezzi da non lasciarsi sfuggire! Tra questi, anche una vasta selezione di film e serie TV in DVD e Blu Ray.

Tra le offerte di Blu-ray e DVD per tutti voi cinefili c’è l’imbarazzo della scelta nel vasto catalogo di Amazon. Tra la selezione enorme di titoli vi consigliamo Avengers: Endgame in versione 4K. Il grande finale dell’epopa del Marvel Cinematic Universe, che dopo 11 anni vede gli eroi della Casa delle Idee affrontare le conseguenze della prima battaglia con Thanos, in uno scontro definitivo ed emozionante. Il tutto nello splendore dei 4K per godere della grande messa in scena dei Marvel Studios.

Se volete recuperare invece un grande classico, non possiamo non consigliarvi il cofanetto definitivo per gli amanti di Guerre Stellari: Star Wars La Saga di Skywalker. Una confezione definitiva per tutti i fan, che con i suoi ventisette Blu-ray ripercorre una delle storie più importanti che il cinema ci abbia mai regalato. Il cofanetto contiene tutti e nove i film restaurati in 4K, più una serie infinita di retroscena, curiosità e dietro le quinte che faranno la gioia degli appassionati.

