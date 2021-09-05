Offerte di settembre Amazon: tanti film in forte sconto

Su Amazon hanno finalmente preso il via le offerte di settembre, iniziativa che, sino al 7 settembre, vi consentirà di acquistare tantissimi prodotti a prezzi da non lasciarsi sfuggire! Tra questi, anche una vasta selezione di film e serie TV in DVD e Blu Ray.
Tra le offerte di Blu-ray e DVD per tutti voi cinefili c’è l’imbarazzo della scelta nel vasto catalogo di Amazon. Tra la selezione enorme di titoli vi consigliamo Avengers: Endgame in versione 4K. Il grande finale dell’epopa del Marvel Cinematic Universe, che dopo 11 anni vede gli eroi della Casa delle Idee affrontare le conseguenze della prima battaglia con Thanos, in uno scontro definitivo ed emozionante. Il tutto nello splendore dei 4K per godere della grande messa in scena dei Marvel Studios.
Se volete recuperare invece un grande classico, non possiamo non consigliarvi il cofanetto definitivo per gli amanti di Guerre Stellari: Star Wars La Saga di Skywalker. Una confezione definitiva per tutti i fan, che con i suoi ventisette Blu-ray ripercorre una delle storie più importanti che il cinema ci abbia mai regalato. Il cofanetto contiene tutti e nove i film restaurati in 4K, più una serie infinita di retroscena, curiosità e dietro le quinte che faranno la gioia degli appassionati.
Questi sono solo alcuni dei numerosissimi prodotti che potete trovare a prezzo scontato su Amazon e di cui vi invitiamo a consultare il catalogo completo a questo indirizzo, mentre di seguito trovate una nostra selezione.
Infine, prima di lasciarvi ai vostri acquisti, vi ricordiamo che quotidianamente vi segnaliamo le migliori offerte presenti in rete, che trovate nella nostra area dedicata del sito.
La nostra selezione
- Harry Potter Collection – DVD, Standard Edition | 16,69€ (
20,99€)
- Marvel Avengers Endgame – Blu Ray 4K | 15,12€ (
27,96€)
- Star Wars Cofanetto La Saga di Skywalker completa 4K (Limited Edition) | 144,13€ (
179,99€)
- Hitchcock Collection – Blu-Ray | 16,99€ (
21,25€)
- The Conjuring 3: Per Ordine Del Diavolo – Blu-Ray | 14,14€ (
16,25€)
- Joker – Blu-Ray | 6,69€ (
7,99€)
- Lo Hobbit Trilogy Steelbook – Blu Ray | 89,99€ (
99,99€)
- Il Signore degli Anelli, Trilogia Steelbook – Blu Ray | 89,99€ (
99,99€)
- Robocop Quadrilogy – Blu Ray | 11,69€ (
16,99€)
- Interstellar – Blu Ray | 6,69€ (
7,99€)
- Friends – La Serie Completa – DVD | 48,69€ (
63,90€)
- Ready Player One – Blu Ray | 7,99€ (
11,99€)
Offerte ancora disponibili
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – PlayStation 4 | 19,97€ (
28€)
- The Last Of Us Remastered (Ps Hits) – Classics – PlayStation 4 | 9,97€ (
20,99€)
- God of War Hits – PlayStation 4 | 9,99€ (
20,99€)
- Uncharted 4: Fine di un ladro (Ps Hits) – Classics – Playstation 4 | 9,99€ (
20,99€)
- GT Sport Hits – PlayStation 4 | 9,97€ (
20,99€)
- Days Gone – PlayStation 4 | 19,97€ (
74,99€)
- Ratchet & Clank (Ps Hits) – Classics – PlayStation 4 | 9,97€ (
20,99€)
- God of War III Remastered Hits – PlayStation 4 | 9,97€ (
20,99€)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Hits – PlayStation 4 | 9,97€ (
20,99€)
- Detroit : Become Human – PlayStation 4 | 19,97€ (
26,50€)
- Littlebigplanet 3 (Ps Hits) – Classics – PlayStation 4 | 9,99€ (
20,99€)
- Dreams – PlayStation 4 | 19,97€ (
49,99€)
- Predator Hunting Grounds – PlayStation 4 | 19,99€ (
39,99€)
- Sonic Mania Plus – Nintendo Switch | 19,99€ (
29,99€)
- Resident Evil Village – Edizione Steelbook – PS4 | 54,99€ (
74,99€)
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster – Nintendo Switch | 39,99€ (
49,99€)
- Nier Automata GOTY – Game Of The Year – PlayStation 4 | 24,99€ (
39,99€)
- Team Sonic Racing – PS4 | 19,99€ (
39,99€)
- Balan Wonderworld – PlayStation 5 | 19,99€ (
59,99€)
- Judgment – Playstation 5 | 32,99€ (
39,99€)
- Metro Exodus Complete Edition – PlayStation 5 | 32,99€ (
39,99€)
- Marvel’s Avengers [Esclusiva Amazon.It] – Day-One Limited – PlayStation 4 | 19,99€ (
29,99€)
- Hitman 3 – Deluxe Edition – PlayStation 5 – Limited | 49,99€ (
89,99€)
- MSI Modern 14 B11MO-266XIT – 14″ FHD, Intel Core I3-1115G4, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | 490€ (
599€)
- MSI Prestige 14 Evo A11M-014IT – 14″ FHD, Intel Core I7-1185G7, Intel Iris Xe, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FingerPrint Reader | 1.099€ (
1.399€)
- MSI Modern 15 A11M-217XIT – 15.6″ FHD, Intel Core I5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe, RAM DDR4 8GB, SSD 512GB | 699€ (
799€)
- MSI Summit E15 A11SCST-047IT – 15,6″ FHD Touchscreen, Intel Core I7-1185G7, Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q, 4GB GDDR6, 32GB RAM DDR4, 1TB SSD | 1.799€ (
1.999€)
- MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo A11MT-008IT – Convertibile 2 in 1, Intel I7-1185G7 + Intel Iris Xe, 32GB LPDDR4, 1TB SSD PCIe 4.0 | 1.649€ (
1.949,99€)
- HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021 – Intel i7-1165G7, 16 GB RAM, SSD 1 TB, Intel Iris Xe Graphics | 1.399€ (
1.899€)
- HUAWEI MateBook D15 – Intel Core i3-10110U, Lettore d’Impronta Digitale, 8 GB RAM, SSD 256 GB | 449€ (
649€)
- HUAWEI MateBook 14 2021 – Intel Core i7-1165G7, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD | 999€ (
1.399€)
- HUAWEI MateBook 14 – Intel i5-10210U, 8GB RAM, SSD 512GB, lettore impronte digitali | 649€ (
745,99€)
- HUAWEI MateBook D 14 – Intel Core i5-10210U, RAM 8GB, SSD 512GB | 649€ (
749€)
- Notebook Acer Aspire 5 – AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, AMD Radeon | 699€ (
779€)
- Notebook Acer Aspire 3 – Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce MX350 2 GB | 649€ (
779€)
