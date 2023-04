Morto Joel Hochberg, storico direttore di Rare e pioniere del gaming

Joel Hochberg

1935 - 2023

President of Rare Coin-it Inc, Miami and former Director of Rare Limited, Twycross.

Joel changed the course of history, he bought us our first Nintendo Famicom system on one of his many trips to Japan. #RestInPeace #RareLtd #Nintendo #XboxGameStudios pic.twitter.com/9W2eWF37XY