4 premi wow, non male per niente
Oblivion remastered miglior remake, ci sta proprio
Vedrai ai TGA.
OT: ma avete cambiato la homepage così all'improvviso? :hmm:
aspetta Jennifer English non era quella di Baldur's Gate? boh cmq brava
Yes!
Clair Obscur praticamente ha spazzato via tutti
Ma ho letto bene?

Best Audio Design – Ghost of Yōtei (public vote)
Console Game of the Year – Ghost of Yōtei (public vote)

E di Cronos nemmeno l'ombra? Allora, due opzioni: cambiare spacciatore (ma subito mi raccomando), oppure prendere appuntamento urgente con un otorino!

Ad maiora!
Console Game of the Year suppongo che Cronos non avrebbe potuto vincerlo, essendo anche su PC.
In secondo luogo, non ci vedo nulla di così scandaloso. Yotei è pazzesco lato audio.

Poi, oh, sia mai si rispettino i giudizi altrui invece di dare del sordo o del drog*to a qualcuno.
