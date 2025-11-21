Ieri è stata una giornata importante non solo per l'Xbox Partner Preview Showcase, ma anche per l’intero settore videoludico: a Londra si sono infatti tenuti i Golden Joystick Awards 2025, dedicati ai migliori giochi degli ultimi dodici mesi.

Come prevedibile, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 è stato il protagonista assoluto della serata, portando a casa quattro premi tra cui il prestigioso Game of the Year, assegnato tramite votazione pubblica.

Per quanto riguarda gli studi interni Xbox, Minecraft ha ottenuto il premio “Still Playing” per console e PC, mentre The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered è stato votato come miglior remake/remaster.

Prodotto in caricamento

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 è stato il grande vincitore della serata, aggiudicandosi i premi per Ultimate Game of the Year, Best Storytelling, Best Visual Design e Best Soundtrack. le sue star Jennifer English e Ben Starr hanno vinto rispettivamente Best Lead Performer e Best Supporting Performer. Sandfall Interactive, lo studio che ha realizzato il gioco, ha vinto il premio Studio of the Year.

Altri vincitori di più premi includono Ghost of Yōtei (Best Audio Design e Console Game of the Year), Hollow Knight: Silksong (Best Indie Game – Self-Published e PC Game of the Year), Grand Theft Auto VI (Best Game Trailer e Most Wanted) e PEAK, che si è aggiudicato Best Multiplayer Game e Streamers’ Choice.

Golden Joystick Awards 2025 — lista completa dei vincitori

Best Storytelling – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (public vote)

– Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (public vote) Best Audio Design – Ghost of Yōtei (public vote)

– Ghost of Yōtei (public vote) Best Multiplayer Game – PEAK (public vote)

– PEAK (public vote) Best Visual Design – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (public vote)

– Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (public vote) Best Game Expansion – Lies of P: Overture (public vote)

– Lies of P: Overture (public vote) Best Indie Game Self Published – Hollow Knight: Silksong (public vote)

– Hollow Knight: Silksong (public vote) Best Indie Game – Blue Prince (public vote)

– Blue Prince (public vote) Studio of the Year – Sandfall Interactive (public vote)

– Sandfall Interactive (public vote) Best Early Access Game – R.E.P.O (public vote)

– R.E.P.O (public vote) Best Soundtrack – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (public vote)

– Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (public vote) Best Game Trailer – Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 (public vote)

– Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 (public vote) Still Playing – Mobile – Pokémon GO (public vote)

– Pokémon GO (public vote) Still Playing – Consoles & PC – Minecraft (public vote)

– Minecraft (public vote) Streamers’ Choice – PEAK (critically chosen)

– PEAK (critically chosen) Best Remake / Remaster – The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered (public vote)

– The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered (public vote) Breakthrough Award – Schedule I (critically chosen)

– Schedule I (critically chosen) Best Gaming Hardware – AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D (public vote)

– AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D (public vote) Best Game Adaptation – Arcane Season 2 (public vote)

– Arcane Season 2 (public vote) Best Supporting Performer – Ben Starr (public vote)

– Ben Starr (public vote) Best Lead Performer – Jennifer English (public vote)

– Jennifer English (public vote) Hall of Fame – The Sims (critically chosen)

– The Sims (critically chosen) PC Game of the Year – Hollow Knight: Silksong (public vote)

– Hollow Knight: Silksong (public vote) Console Game of the Year – Ghost of Yōtei (public vote)

– Ghost of Yōtei (public vote) Critics’ Choice Award – Donkey Kong Bananza (critically chosen)

– Donkey Kong Bananza (critically chosen) Most Wanted Game – Grand Theft Auto VI (public vote)

– Grand Theft Auto VI (public vote) Ultimate Game of the Year – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (public vote)

In totale, dodici giochi erano candidati al Game of the Year, tra cui Indiana Jones e l'Antico Cerchio. Nessuna vittoria anche per Split Fiction, a dimostrazione del livello altissimo della competizione di quest’anno.