Notebook HP Elitebook 840 G7 con uno sconto del 24% tra le offerte del giorno eBay

È tempo di nuove offerte del giorno sulle pagine del noto rivenditore eBay

Tra i vari prodotti in promozione, vi segnaliamo in modo particolare il notebook HP Elitebook 840 G7, che attualmente potete portarvi a casa a soli 1.299,90€, rispetto ai 1.729€ di listino, per un risparmio reale di 430€.

Il notebook HP Elitebook 840 G7 è dotato di un ottimo display IPS da 14″ a risoluzione 1920×1080 pixel che offre un’ampia e dettagliata esperienza visiva. Il dispositivo offre un’elevata sicurezza a partire dal BIOS (con la funzionalità HP Sure Start Gen6 che ripristina automaticamente il BIOS compromesso da malware, rootkit o danneggiamenti) per finire ai sensori per il riconoscimento facciale tramite fotocamera a infrarossi.

Il notebook HP Elitebook 840 G7 è animato dal processore Intel i7-10710U, accompagnato da 32 GB di RAM e 1TB di velocissimo SSD NVMe per l’archiviazione dei propri dati. Estremamente leggero e sottile, il notebook HP Elitebook 840 G7 è il prodotto ideale per i professionisti sempre in movimento.

Di seguito, vi proponiamo la nostra selezione delle migliori offerte relative ai notebook tra gli sconti di oggi del rivenditore eBay.

Offerte del giorno eBay: sconti su notebook

Offerte ancora disponibili