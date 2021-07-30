Notebook HP Elitebook 840 G7 con uno sconto del 24% tra le offerte del giorno eBay

È tempo di nuove offerte del giorno sulle pagine del noto rivenditore eBay, che vi consentiranno di risparmiare su un’ampia selezione di prodotti delle tipologie più varie. Per i lettori di SpazioGames abbiamo deciso di mettere in evidenza le promozioni dedicate ai notebook.
Tra i vari prodotti in promozione, vi segnaliamo in modo particolare il notebook HP Elitebook 840 G7, che attualmente potete portarvi a casa a soli 1.299,90€, rispetto ai 1.729€ di listino, per un risparmio reale di 430€.
Il notebook HP Elitebook 840 G7 è dotato di un ottimo display IPS da 14″ a risoluzione 1920×1080 pixel che offre un’ampia e dettagliata esperienza visiva. Il dispositivo offre un’elevata sicurezza a partire dal BIOS (con la funzionalità HP Sure Start Gen6 che ripristina automaticamente il BIOS compromesso da malware, rootkit o danneggiamenti) per finire ai sensori per il riconoscimento facciale tramite fotocamera a infrarossi.
Il notebook HP Elitebook 840 G7 è animato dal processore Intel i7-10710U, accompagnato da 32 GB di RAM e 1TB di velocissimo SSD NVMe per l’archiviazione dei propri dati. Estremamente leggero e sottile, il notebook HP Elitebook 840 G7 è il prodotto ideale per i professionisti sempre in movimento.
Questo è solo uno dei numerosi prodotti che potete trovare a prezzo scontato su eBay e di cui vi invitiamo a consultare il catalogo completo a questo indirizzo. Di seguito, vi proponiamo la nostra selezione delle migliori offerte relative ai notebook tra gli sconti di oggi del rivenditore eBay.
Vi ricordiamo, infine, che quotidianamente vi segnaliamo le migliori offerte presenti in rete, che trovate nella nostra area dedicata del sito.
Offerte del giorno eBay: sconti su notebook
