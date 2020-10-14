I requisiti di sistema per PC di Assassin’s Creed Valhalla non sono proibitivi

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla è il nuovo capitolo della serie Ubisoft, in arrivo sugli scaffali dei negozi – e non solo – a partire dal prossimo 10 novembre 2020 (in attesa della versione prevista su console di nuova generazione, vale a dire PS5 e Xbox Series X|S).

Se nei giorni scorsi vi abbiamo reso noto che su PlayStation 5 avremo una grafica davvero notevole (in grado di darci un primo assaggio di next-gen), in queste ore Ubisoft ha rivelato i requisiti minimi e consigliati per far girare Valhalla sui vostri personal computer.

Uno screen di Valhalla.

Poco sotto, la lista completa (divisa per categorie e prestazioni richieste):

Configurazione minima – Low preset 1080p 30 FPS

Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 3 1200 – 3.1 Ghz / i5-4460 – 3.2 Ghz

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD R9 380 – 4GB / GeForce GTX 960 4GB

Storage: 50 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

Configurazione raccomandata – High preset 1080p 30 FPS

Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 5 1600 – 3.2 Ghz / i7-4790 – 3.6 Ghz

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD RX 570 – 8GB / GeForce GTX 1060 – 6GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

Configurazione raccomandata – High preset 1080p 60 FPS

Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 7 1700 – 3.0 Ghz / i7-6700 – 3.4 Ghz

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD Vega 64 – 8GB / GeForce GTX 1080- 8GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

Configurazione 2K – Very High preset 1440p 30 FPS

Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 7 2700X – 3.7 Ghz / i7 – 7700 – 3.6 Ghz

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD Vega 56 – 8GB / GeForce GTX 1070 – 8GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

Configurazione 2K – Very High preset 1440p 60 FPS

Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 Ghz / i7 – 8700K – 3.7 Ghz

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD RX 5700XT – 8GB / GeForce RTX 2080 S – 8GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

Configurazione 4K – Ultra High preset 2160p (4K) 30 FPS

Processor (AMD / INTEL): Ryzen 7 3700X – 3.6 Ghz / i9 – 9700K – 3.6 Ghz

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video Card: AMD RX 5700XT – 8GB / GeForce RTX 2080 – 8GB

Storage: SSD (50 GB)

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit only)

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Additional note: Requires GPU with DirectX 12 (Feature Level 12_0) support

Il gioco ci metterà nei panni di Eivor, un vichingo del IX Secolo d.C. che deciderà di lasciare le fredde lande norvegesi per iniziare una nuova avventura in Inghilterra.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla uscirà per PS4, PC, Stadia e Xbox One il 10 novembre 2020. Il gioco arriverà anche su PS5 il 12 novembre 2020 negli Stati Uniti e il 19 novembre 2020 in Italia.