God of War Ragnarok non ha alcuna intenzione di fermarsi, e punta a un altro GOTY

God of War Ragnarok, l’ultima ed epica avventura di Kratos e Atreus, ha fatto man bassa di premi nel 2022, sebbene gli sia sfuggito il GOTY ai The Game Awards.

Il sequel del titolo uscito nel 2018 (e che trovate anche su Amazon a prezzo molto interessante) ha in ogni caso portato a casa un gran numero di encomi, consacrando il gioco nel mito.

Nella sua classifica dei videogiochi migliori del 2022, il TIME Magazine ha infatti inserito God of War Ragnarok al primo posto, sopra ad altri titoli altrettanto importanti.

Ora, come riportato anche da Push Square, il gioco di Santa Monica uscito su PS4 e PS5 è in lizza per 12 premi ai DICE Awards, tra cui quello di Gioco dell’anno.

God of War Ragnarok è stato infatti nominato in ben 12 categorie agli annuali DICE Awards, votati da oltre 33mila membri.

L’esclusiva PlayStation di Santa Monica Studio è in lizza per il premio di Gioco dell’Anno nonché in molte altre categorie di spicco, come Outstanding Achievement in Story e Adventure Game of the Year.

Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray e Vampire Survivors concorrono anch’essi per il GOTY, mentre tutti i vincitori saranno svelati il 23 febbraio 2023. Poco sotto, la lista delle nomination.

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Moss: Book II

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

The Callisto Protocol

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Alejandro Vargas

God of War Ragnarok – Atreus

God of War Ragnarok – Kratos

Horizon Forbidden West – Aloy

Return to Monkey Island – Guybrush Threepwood

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

A Plague Tale Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal: Hellsinger

Moss: Book II

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

A Plague Tale Requiem

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

God of War Ragnarok

Gotham Knights

Somerville

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Immortality

Norco

Outstanding Technical Achievement

A Plague Tale Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Teardown

Action Game of the Year

Bayonetta 3

Grounded

Neon White

Sifu

Vampire Survivors

Adventure Game of the Year

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Norco

Stray

Tunic

Family Game of the Year

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Kirby’s Dream Buffet

Lost in Play

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Trombone Champ

Fighting Game of the Year

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

MultiVersus

Rumbleverse

SpiderHeck

The King of Fighters XV

Racing Game of the Year

F1 22

Gran Turismo 7

Need for Speed Unbound

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Citizen Sleeper

Elden Ring

Weird West

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 23

Mario Strikers: Battle League

MLB The Show 22

NBA 2k23

OlliOlli World

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Dwarf Fortress

IXION

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Cosmonious High

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

Tentacular

The Last Clockwinder

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Immortality

Neon White

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Mobile Game of the Year

Diablo Immortal

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

Immortality

Marvel Snap

Poinpy

Online Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

FIFA 23

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Marvel Snap

Rumbleverse

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Marvel Snap

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Tunic

Game of the Year

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Vampire Survivors

Ricordiamo che Elden Ring, l’ultimo ed epico soulslike targato FromSoftware e prodotto da Bandai Namco, è stato scelto come GOTY ai The Game Awards 2022.

Ma non solo: nel numero di EDGE rivelato a dicembre è stato reso noto anche il Game of the Year 2022, il quale è andato per la prima volta a due giochi invece che uno.