God of War Ragnarok non ha alcuna intenzione di fermarsi, e punta a un altro GOTY

God of War Ragnarok, l’ultima ed epica avventura di Kratos e Atreus, ha fatto man bassa di premi nel 2022, sebbene gli sia sfuggito il GOTY ai The Game Awards.
Il sequel del titolo uscito nel 2018 (e che trovate anche su Amazon a prezzo molto interessante) ha in ogni caso portato a casa un gran numero di encomi, consacrando il gioco nel mito.
Nella sua classifica dei videogiochi migliori del 2022, il TIME Magazine ha infatti inserito God of War Ragnarok al primo posto, sopra ad altri titoli altrettanto importanti.
Ora, come riportato anche da Push Square, il gioco di Santa Monica uscito su PS4 e PS5 è in lizza per 12 premi ai DICE Awards, tra cui quello di Gioco dell’anno.
God of War Ragnarok è stato infatti nominato in ben 12 categorie agli annuali DICE Awards, votati da oltre 33mila membri.
L’esclusiva PlayStation di Santa Monica Studio è in lizza per il premio di Gioco dell’Anno nonché in molte altre categorie di spicco, come Outstanding Achievement in Story e Adventure Game of the Year.
Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray e Vampire Survivors concorrono anch’essi per il GOTY, mentre tutti i vincitori saranno svelati il 23 febbraio 2023. Poco sotto, la lista delle nomination.
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Moss: Book II
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- The Callisto Protocol
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Alejandro Vargas
- God of War Ragnarok – Atreus
- God of War Ragnarok – Kratos
- Horizon Forbidden West – Aloy
- Return to Monkey Island – Guybrush Threepwood
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- A Plague Tale Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Moss: Book II
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- A Plague Tale Requiem
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gotham Knights
- Somerville
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
- Immortality
- Norco
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- A Plague Tale Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Teardown
Action Game of the Year
- Bayonetta 3
- Grounded
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Vampire Survivors
Adventure Game of the Year
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Norco
- Stray
- Tunic
Family Game of the Year
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Kirby’s Dream Buffet
- Lost in Play
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Trombone Champ
Fighting Game of the Year
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
- MultiVersus
- Rumbleverse
- SpiderHeck
- The King of Fighters XV
Racing Game of the Year
- F1 22
- Gran Turismo 7
- Need for Speed Unbound
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Citizen Sleeper
- Elden Ring
- Weird West
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Sports Game of the Year
- FIFA 23
- Mario Strikers: Battle League
- MLB The Show 22
- NBA 2k23
- OlliOlli World
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Dwarf Fortress
- IXION
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Cosmonious High
- Moss: Book II
- Red Matter 2
- Tentacular
- The Last Clockwinder
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Immortality
- Neon White
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Mobile Game of the Year
- Diablo Immortal
- Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
- Immortality
- Marvel Snap
- Poinpy
Online Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- FIFA 23
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Marvel Snap
- Rumbleverse
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Marvel Snap
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Tunic
Game of the Year
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Vampire Survivors
Ricordiamo che Elden Ring, l’ultimo ed epico soulslike targato FromSoftware e prodotto da Bandai Namco, è stato scelto come GOTY ai The Game Awards 2022.
Ma non solo: nel numero di EDGE rivelato a dicembre è stato reso noto anche il Game of the Year 2022, il quale è andato per la prima volta a due giochi invece che uno.