News
News
Recensioni
Anteprime
Rubriche
Speciali
Guide
Prossime Uscite
Recensioni
Elden Ring: Shadow of th...
PS5 ,
XSX ,
PC
Still Wakes the Deep | R...
PS5 ,
PC ,
XSX
7.0
Monster Hunter Stories 1...
PS4 ,
PS5 ,
SWITCH ,
PC
7.7
Shin Megami Tensei V: Ve...
PS5 ,
PS4 ,
PC ,
SWITCH
8.9
V Rising | Recensione
PS5 ,
PC
8.0
Mostra tutti i prodotti
Originals
Twitch
Offerte
Forum
Social
Youtube
Facebook
Twitter
Threads
Tiktok
Twitch
Instagram
Telegram
Feed
Apri menu
Toggle Night Mode
Open search
Super Mario Party Jamboree
17 ottobre 2024
Sviluppatore
Nintendo
Produttore
Nintendo
Distributore
Nintendo
Localizzazione
Audio IT: NO
Testi IT ✔
Generi:
Party game
Disponibile su:
SWITCH