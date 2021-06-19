News 4 min

Amazon Prime Day: scopri come avere quattro mesi gratis di Music Unlimited!

Scopri come ricevere gratuitamente un abbonamento di quattro mesi al servizio di streaming musicale Amazon Music Unlimited!

di Spaziogames

In attesa del Prime Day che, ricordiamo, si terrà il 21 e 22 giugno, il gigante dell’e-commerce Amazon ha lanciato un’imperdibile promozione che vi permetterà agli abbonati al servizio Prime di ottenere ben quattro mesi gratuiti di Amazon Music Unlimited, il quale offre un accesso illimitato a oltre 70 milioni di brani. In questo articolo vi diciamo come fare sfruttare l’occasione per ascoltare liberamente tutte le vostre canzoni preferite, ma affrettatevi: l’offerta sarà valida fino alle 23:59 del 22 giugno 2021.

Amazon Music Unlimited Prime

Con Amazon Music Unlimited avete accesso illimitato ai vostri brani preferiti, con la possibilità di creare playlist e avere sempre salvati i pezzi che vi piacciono di più così da evitare di doverli cercare continuamente ad ogni ingresso nell’app. Potete ascoltare le canzoni in streaming sempre senza pubblicità, e questo vuol dire addio interruzioni nel mezzo della vostra playlist. In aggiunta, il servizio vi consente di ascoltare i brani anche offline con skip illimitati grazie alla funzionalità del download.

Il Prime Day di Amazon si terrà il 21 e 22 giugno. C’è solo un requisito per poter approfittare delle offerte dell’Amazon Prime Day, ed è avere un abbonamento ad Amazon Prime. Se non siete già iscritti a questo servizio e volete sapere tutti i vantaggi che vi offre, trovate i dettagli a questo indirizzo.

Inoltre, Amazon Music Unlimited è compatibile con Alexa, il che vuol dire che potrete ascoltare musica senza mani nell’app mobile di Amazon Music: niente ricerche o navigazione, basta chiedere e Alexa selezionerà la canzone che desiderate al volo, anche sui vari dispositivi smart presenti in casa vostra, come gli speaker Echo.

Amazon Music Unlimited Prime

Termini e condizioni dell’offerta

Offerta promozionale di adesione ad Amazon Music Unlimited – Abbonamento Individuale valida dal 1 giugno al 22 giugno 2021 inclusi (il “Periodo dell’Offerta promozionale”).

  • Offerta riservata ai clienti che non si sono mai iscritti ad Amazon Music Unlimited e che non hanno mai beneficiato del periodo d’uso gratuito di 30 giorni.
  • Terminato il Periodo dell’Offerta promozionale, l’abbonamento ad Amazon Music Unlimited proseguirà automaticamente al costo di 9,99 € al mese, fino alla relativa cancellazione.
  • I clienti che beneficiano di questa Offerta promozionale non potranno usufruire del periodo d’uso gratuito di 30 giorni di Amazon Music Unlimited.
  • L’Offerta promozionale ha ad oggetto i contenuti e servizi digitali offerti da Amazon Digital UK Limited ed è soggetta alle Condizioni Generali d’Uso Amazon Music.
  • L’Offerta promozionale è riservata ai clienti maggiorenni.
  • L’Offerta promozionale non è cumulabile con altre promozioni, è limitata ad un solo account ed è fruibile per una sola volta.
  • L’Offerta promozionale non è trasferibile né convertibile in denaro.
  • Amazon si riserva il diritto di modificare o annullare la presente Offerta promozionale in qualsiasi momento.
  • In caso di violazione di uno di questi termini, l’offerta non sarà più valida.

Si tratta di un’offerta imperdibile per avere modo di ascoltare tutta la musica che volete per quattro mesi gratuitamente e verificare la validità del servizio! Vi ricordiamo, infine, che quotidianamente vi segnaliamo le migliori offerte presenti in rete, che trovate nella nostra area dedicata del sito.

