Amazon Prime Day: scopri come avere quattro mesi gratis di Music Unlimited!

In attesa del Prime Day che, ricordiamo, si terrà il 21 e 22 giugno, il gigante dell’e-commerce Amazon ha lanciato un’imperdibile promozione che vi permetterà agli abbonati al servizio Prime di ottenere ben quattro mesi gratuiti di Amazon Music Unlimited, il quale offre un accesso illimitato a oltre 70 milioni di brani. In questo articolo vi diciamo come fare sfruttare l’occasione per ascoltare liberamente tutte le vostre canzoni preferite, ma affrettatevi: l’offerta sarà valida fino alle 23:59 del 22 giugno 2021.