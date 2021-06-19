Amazon Prime Day: scopri come avere quattro mesi gratis di Music Unlimited!

In attesa del Prime Day che, ricordiamo, si terrà il 21 e 22 giugno, il gigante dell’e-commerce Amazon ha lanciato un’imperdibile promozione che vi permetterà agli abbonati al servizio Prime di ottenere ben quattro mesi gratuiti di Amazon Music Unlimited, il quale offre un accesso illimitato a oltre 70 milioni di brani. In questo articolo vi diciamo come fare sfruttare l’occasione per ascoltare liberamente tutte le vostre canzoni preferite, ma affrettatevi: l’offerta sarà valida fino alle 23:59 del 22 giugno 2021.
Con Amazon Music Unlimited avete accesso illimitato ai vostri brani preferiti, con la possibilità di creare playlist e avere sempre salvati i pezzi che vi piacciono di più così da evitare di doverli cercare continuamente ad ogni ingresso nell’app. Potete ascoltare le canzoni in streaming sempre senza pubblicità, e questo vuol dire addio interruzioni nel mezzo della vostra playlist. In aggiunta, il servizio vi consente di ascoltare i brani anche offline con skip illimitati grazie alla funzionalità del download.
Il Prime Day di Amazon si terrà il 21 e 22 giugno. C’è solo un requisito per poter approfittare delle offerte dell’Amazon Prime Day, ed è avere un abbonamento ad Amazon Prime. Se non siete già iscritti a questo servizio e volete sapere tutti i vantaggi che vi offre, trovate i dettagli a questo indirizzo.
Inoltre, Amazon Music Unlimited è compatibile con Alexa, il che vuol dire che potrete ascoltare musica senza mani nell’app mobile di Amazon Music: niente ricerche o navigazione, basta chiedere e Alexa selezionerà la canzone che desiderate al volo, anche sui vari dispositivi smart presenti in casa vostra, come gli speaker Echo.
Termini e condizioni dell’offerta
Si tratta di un’offerta imperdibile per avere modo di ascoltare tutta la musica che volete per quattro mesi gratuitamente e verificare la validità del servizio! Vi ricordiamo, infine, che quotidianamente vi segnaliamo le migliori offerte presenti in rete, che trovate nella nostra area dedicata del sito.
» Clicca qui per ottenere 4 mesi di musica gratis con Amazon Music Unlimited «
Offerte ancora disponibili
- Grand Theft Auto V – Premium Edition – PlayStation 4 | 23,49€ (
44,99€)
- FIFA 21 – PlayStation 4 | 19,98€ (
69,99€)
- The Last Of Us Parte 2 – Playstation 4 | 36,99€ (
74,99€)
- Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War – Playstation 4 | 57,99€ (
74,99€)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales – Playstation 4 | 49,99€ (
60,99€)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time – Playstation 4 | 48,99€ (
69,99€)
- Mafia Definitive Edition – Playstation 4 | 28,99€ (
40,99€)
- Ghost Of Tsushima – Playstation 4 | 43€ (
74,99€)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy – Playstation 4 | 27,99€ (
39,99€)
- MotoGP 21 – Playstation 4 | 49,99€ (
69,99€)
- Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G | 304,90€ (
499,90€)
- Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G | 199€ (
229€)
- Xiaomi Redmi 9C | 106€ (
129,90€)
- Xiaomi Mi 11 5G | 675€ (
697€)
- Xiaomi Poco F3 | 329€ (
399€)
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro | 309€ (
325€)
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro | 397,98€ (
649,90€)
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 | 142,80€ (
229,90€)
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G | 199€ (
229,90€)
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G | 179€ (
210€)
- MSI GF75 Thin 10SDR-259IT – 17,3″ FHD 144Hz, Intel Core I7-10750H, Nvidia GTX 1660Ti, 16GB RAM DDR4, SSD M.2 PCIe 512GB | 1.299€ (
1.599€)
- Acer Predator Helios 300 – Intel Core i7-10750H, Ram 16 GB, 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8 GB Max Q | 1.599€ (
1.799€)
- Lenovo Legion 5 – AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, 512 GB SSD, RAM 16 GB, Scheda Grafica RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 | 1.249€ (
1.399€)
- Acer Nitro 5 – Intel Core i7-10750H, Ram 16 GB DDR4, 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti 4 GB | 1.059€ (
1.199€)
- MSI GF65 Thin 10UE-074IT – Nvidia RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6, Intel Core I5-10200H, 16GB RAM DDR4, 512GB SSD M.2 NVMe | 1.399€ (
1.599,99€)
- Lenovo Legion 5 – 15.6″ FullHD, Intel Core i7-10750H, 1 TB SSD, RAM 16 GB, Scheda Grafica RTX RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 | 1.645,02€ (
1.799€)
- Trust Cuffie Gaming GXT 433K Pylo con Microfono a Scomparsa | 36,99€ (
54,99€)
- Trust Gaming GXT 212 Mico Microfono USB PC | 19,99€ (
27,99€)
- Trust Taro Tastiera Cablata USB | 11,89€ (
13,99€)
- Trust Scrivania Gaming XL GXT 1175 Imperius | 184,99€ (
239,99€)
- Trust Cuffie Gaming GXT 414 Zamak con Flessibile Microfono Staccabile e Archetto Regolabile | 43,99€ (
74,99€)
- Trust Zaru Cuffie Professionali USB con Microfono | 19,99€ (
29,99€)
- Trust Gaming GXT 242 Lance Microfono Streaming | 49,99€ (
69,99€)
- Trust Gaming Gxt 258 Fyru Microfono Streaming USB 4-In-1 per PC, PS4 e PS5 | 89,99€ (
129,99€)
- Trust Puck Mouse Wireless Ricaricabile | 16,99€ (
19,99€)
- Trust IRIS Videocamera 4K per Videoconferenza Professionale | 699,90€ (
799€)
- Trust Ozaa Mouse Wireless Ricaricabile | 34,99€ (
49,99€)
- Trust GXT 940 Xidon Mouse Gaming Ergonomico | 39,99€ (
49,99€)
- FIFA 21 – PC | 19,99€ (
59,99€)
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition – PC | 14,99€ (
49,99€)
- Sim City Complete Edition – PC | 7,49€ (
29,99€)
- Battlefield 1 – PC | 5,99€ (
19,99€)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – PC | 19,99€ (
59,99€)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection – PC | 9,99€ (
19,99€)
- UFC 4 – PlayStation 4 | 44€ (
69,99€)
- Star Wars: Squadrons – Xbox One | 29,73€ (
39,99€)
- The Sims 4 Cani & Gatti – Espansione – PC | 28€ (
39,99€)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – PC | 33€ (
38,99€)
- The Sims 4 – Vita Sull’Isola – PC | 28€ (
39,99€)
- The Sims 4 Al Lavoro! – Espansione – PC | 28€ (
39,98€)
- The Sims 4 (Ep8) Vita Universitaria (Ciab) – PC | 26,49€ (
39,99€)
- The Sims 4 Plus Star Wars – Bundle – PC | 19,99€ (
49,99€)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 – Nintendo Switch | 45.99€ (
59,99€)
- Just Dance 2021 – Nintendo Switch | 39,98€ (
60,99€)
- Arms – Nintendo Switch | 50,80€ (
59,99€)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World – Nintendo Switch | 49,99€ (
59,99€)
- Persona 5 Strikers – Nintendo Switch | 39,99€ (
59,99€)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – Nintendo Switch | 19,99€ (
24,99€)
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate – Nintendo Switch | 54,99€ (
69,99€)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’S Fury – Nintendo Switch | 48,99€ (
59,99€)
- Pokkén Tournament DX – Nintendo Switch | 49,98€ (
59,99€)
- Ring Fit Adventure – Nintendo Switch | 69,97€ (
79,99€)
- Razer Huntsman – Tastiera Premium con tasti Opto-Meccanici Razer | 137,28€ (
159,99€)
- Logitech G213 Prodigy Tastiera Gaming Cablata, LIGHTSYNC RGB, Tasti Retroilluminati | 49,98€ (
81,99€)
- Logitech G PRO TKL Tastiera Gaming Meccanica | 109,99€ (
134,99€)
- Logitech G413 Tastiera Gaming Meccanica, Tasti Retroilluminati | 66,99€ (
103,99€)
- Acer Predator Mouse Cestus 339, Mouse Gaming | 39,90€ (
79,90€)
- Logitech G502 HERO Mouse Gaming Prestazioni Elevate | 49,99€ (
92,99€)
- Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Mouse Gaming con Illuminazione RGB | 30,99€ (
40,99€)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse | 30,71€ (
49,99€)
Altre offerte Amazon
- Offerte Kindle
- Dispositivi Amazon Echo in offerta
- Risparmia con i prodotti ricondizionati
- Iscriviti ad Audible, gratis i primi 30 giorni
- Offerte sull’abbigliamento sportivo da uomo
- Offerte sull’abbigliamento sportivo da donna
- Arrivano le offerte dedicate a Nintendo
- Offerte Norton Antivirus
- Scopri le offerte sulle smart TV Samsung