SpazioGames Awards: votate i vostri giochi dell’anno!

La fine dell’anno, lo sappiamo, è il momento in cui tutti facciamo bilanci su come siano andate le cose negli ultimi mesi – e anche i videogiochi, un po’ per diletto, un po’ per renderci conto di quante cose siano uscite, non fanno certo eccezione. Abbiamo così deciso di dare spazio agli SpazioGames Awards, con la nostra redazione che ha individuato i migliori giochi in diverse categorie e chiede ora a voi giocatori di scegliere i vincitori per ciascuna.
Vota qui i tuoi giochi dell’anno per gli SpazioGames Awards 2020
Le vostre votazioni si affiancheranno alla scelta della redazione per ogni categoria, quindi sappiate che avrete un ruolo molto importante nel determinare i migliori giochi del 2020 secondo la community di SpazioGames. Potete già procedere a votare al link poco sopra, le votazioni saranno aperte fino al 29 dicembre alle ore 16.00, quando il dado sarà tratto e avrete deciso quali giochi premiare per l’anno che va a concludersi.
Di seguito, i nominati tra cui sceglierete nelle votazioni.
Gioco dell’anno
- The Last of Us – Parte II
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Doom Eternal
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Miglior narrativa
- The Last of Us – Parte II
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Persona 5 Royal
- Tell Me Why
- Spiritfarer
Miglior direction
- The Last of Us – Parte II
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Spiritfarer
Miglior direzione artistica
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us – Parte II
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Spiritfarer
- Hades
Miglior design per l’audio
- The Last of Us – Parte II
- Doom Eternal
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Resident Evil 3
Miglior colonna sonora
- The Last of Us – Parte II
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Doom Eternal
- Persona 5 Royal
Miglior indie
- Hades
- Spiritfarer
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Carrion
- No Straight Roads
Miglior gioco in VR e AR
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s Iron-Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Paper Beast
Miglior gioco dell’anno PlayStation
- The Last of Us – Parte II
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Demon’s Souls
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Miglior gioco dell’anno Xbox
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Tell Me Why
- Grounded
- Battletoads
- Gears Tactics
Miglior gioco dell’anno Nintendo
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Hyrule Warriors: L’era della calamità
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
Miglior gioco dell’anno PC
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Crusader Kings III
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Persona 4 Golden
- Death Stranding
Interpretazione dell’anno
- Laura Bailey in The Last of Us – Parte II
- Ashley Johnson in The Last of Us – Parte II
- Daisuke Tsuji in Ghost of Tsushima
- Troy Baker in The Last of Us – Parte II
- August Aiden Black in Tell Me Why
Gioco più atteso in arrivo
- Resident Evil Village
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Halo Infinite
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Sequel di The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
