SpazioGames Awards: votate i vostri giochi dell’anno!

La fine dell’anno, lo sappiamo, è il momento in cui tutti facciamo bilanci su come siano andate le cose negli ultimi mesi – e anche i videogiochi, un po’ per diletto, un po’ per renderci conto di quante cose siano uscite, non fanno certo eccezione. Abbiamo così deciso di dare spazio agli SpazioGames Awards, con la nostra redazione che ha individuato i migliori giochi in diverse categorie e chiede ora a voi giocatori di scegliere i vincitori per ciascuna.

Le vostre votazioni si affiancheranno alla scelta della redazione per ogni categoria, quindi sappiate che avrete un ruolo molto importante nel determinare i migliori giochi del 2020 secondo la community di SpazioGames. Potete già procedere a votare al link poco sopra, le votazioni saranno aperte fino al 29 dicembre alle ore 16.00, quando il dado sarà tratto e avrete deciso quali giochi premiare per l’anno che va a concludersi.

Di seguito, i nominati tra cui sceglierete nelle votazioni.

Gioco dell’anno

The Last of Us – Parte II

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Doom Eternal

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Miglior narrativa

The Last of Us – Parte II

Ghost of Tsushima

Persona 5 Royal

Tell Me Why

Spiritfarer

Miglior direction

The Last of Us – Parte II

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Ghost of Tsushima

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Spiritfarer

Miglior direzione artistica

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us – Parte II

Ghost of Tsushima

Spiritfarer

Hades

Miglior design per l’audio

The Last of Us – Parte II

Doom Eternal

Ghost of Tsushima

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Resident Evil 3

Miglior colonna sonora

The Last of Us – Parte II

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Doom Eternal

Persona 5 Royal

Miglior indie

Hades

Spiritfarer

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Carrion

No Straight Roads

Miglior gioco in VR e AR

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel’s Iron-Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Paper Beast

Miglior gioco dell’anno PlayStation

The Last of Us – Parte II

Ghost of Tsushima

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Demon’s Souls

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Miglior gioco dell’anno Xbox

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Tell Me Why

Grounded

Battletoads

Gears Tactics

Miglior gioco dell’anno Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Hyrule Warriors: L’era della calamità

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

Miglior gioco dell’anno PC

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Crusader Kings III

Half-Life: Alyx

Persona 4 Golden

Death Stranding

Interpretazione dell’anno

Laura Bailey in The Last of Us – Parte II

Ashley Johnson in The Last of Us – Parte II

Daisuke Tsuji in Ghost of Tsushima

Troy Baker in The Last of Us – Parte II

August Aiden Black in Tell Me Why

Gioco più atteso in arrivo