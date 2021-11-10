GTA Trilogy, e le radio? C’è una notizia per voi

Manca solo un giorno all’uscita di GTA Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, l‘attesa compilation di classici rimasterizzati che riporterà in auge i Grand Theft Auto a 128-bit.
La “nuova” versione della storica trilogia uscita in origine su PS2 è prevista infatti a partire da domani, giovedì 11 novembre.
Vero anche che Rockstar Games ha da poco deciso di fare un piccolo regalo a tutti i fan, in vista proprio dell’uscita della GTA Trilogy.
Senza contare che solo poche ore fa è trapelata un’ora di gameplay della Definitive Edition, in grado di farci avere un’idea sommaria di ciò che ci aspetta.
Una delle cose più importanti di ogni capitolo della serie di GTA è però uno e uno soltanto: la colonna sonora, legata a doppio filo alle radio che ascolteremo durante le nostre scorribande tra le vie della città.
Ora, grazie a IGN USA, sono state confermate tutte le stazioni con le rispettive tracce che saranno incluse nella GTA Trilogy, le quali confermato che non tutte le canzoni delle versioni originali saranno incluse anche nella nuova edizione.
Le trovate poco sotto, divise per gioco:
Grand Theft Auto III:
Double Clef FM
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Non più andrai farfallone amoroso
Giacomo Puccini – O mio babbino caro
Giuseppe Verdi – Libiamo ne’ lieti calici
Gaetano Donizetti – Chi mi frena in tal momento
Giuseppe Verdi – La donna è mobile
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Finch’han del vino
K-Jah Radio West
Scientist – Dance of the Vampires
Scientist – Your Teeth In My Neck
Scientist – The Corpse Rises
Scientist – The Mummy’s Shroud
Scientist – Plague of Zombies
Rise FM
Chris Walsh & Dave Beran – Shake (Revolt Clogrock Remix)
Shiver – Deep Time
R.R.D.S. – Innerbattle
Slyder – Score (Original Mix) (2000)
Slyder – Neo (The One) (2000)
Lips 106
Marydancin – Wash Him Off
Da Shootaz – Grand Theft Auto (1997)
Funky BJs – Rubber Tip
Lucy – Forever
Boyz 2 Girlz – Pray It Goes Ok?
Fatamarse – Bump To The Music
April’s In Paris – Feels Like I Just Can’t Take No More
Game Radio FM
Reef – Scary Movies (Instrumental)
JoJo Pellegrino – JoJo Pellegrino Freestyle
Rush – Instrumental Bed 1, Bed 2
Black Rob – By a Stranger
Agallah & Sean Price – Rising to the Top
Royce Da 5’9 & Pretty Ugly – Spit Game
Royce Da 5’9 – I’m the King
Royce Da 5’9 – We’re Live (Danger)
Nature – Nature Freestyle
MSX FM
Calyx – Quagmire
Aquasky – Spectre
nCode – Spasm
Rascal & Klone – Winner Takes All
Ryme Tyme – T Minus
Hex – Force
Omni Trio – First Contact
Rascal & Klone – Get Wild
Ryme Tyme – Judgement Day
D. Kay – Monolith
Dom & Ryme Tyme – Iceberg
Head Radio
Dil-Don’t – Stripe Summer
Scatwerk – Electronic Go Go
Dezma – Life Is But A Mere Supply
Conor and Jay – Change
Frankie Fame – See Through You
Whatever – Good Thing
Craig Gray – Fade Away
Flashback 95.6
Debbie Harry – Rush Rush
Amy Holland – She’s On Fire
Elizabeth Daily – I’m Hot Tonight
Elizabeth Daily – Shake It Up
Paul Engemann – Scarface (Push It to the Limit)
Chatterbox FM
No music tracks (talk radio)
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
Wave 103
Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Two Tribes
Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter
Kim Wilde – Kids in America
Blondie – Atomic
A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran (So Far Away)
The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination
Nena – 99 Luftballoons
The Psychedelic Furs – Love My Way
Spandau Ballet – Gold
Thomas Dolby – Hyperactive!
Romeo Void – Never Say Never
Corey Hart – Sunglasses at Night
Flash FM
Hall & Oates – Out of Touch
Electric Light Orchestra – Four Little Diamonds
The Outfield – Your Love
Talk Talk – Life’s What You Make It
Bryan Adams – Run to You
Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days
Go West – Call Me
Laura Branigan – Self Control
INXS – Kiss the Dirt (Falling Down the Mountain)
Yes – Owner of a Lonely Heart
Wildstyle Pirate Radio
Grandmaster Flash-The Furious Five – The Message
Zapp + Roger – More Bounce to the Ounce
Davy DMX – One For the Treble
Mantronix – Bassline
Man Parrish – Hip Hop Be Bop (Don’t Stop)
Hashim – Al-Naafiysh (The Soul)
Cybotron – Clear
Run DMC – Rock Box
Kurtis Blow – The Breaks
Whodini – Magic’s Wand
Emotion 98.3
Toto – Africa
Jan Hammer – Crockett’s Theme
Cutting Crew – (I Just) Died in Your Arms
Foreigner – Waiting For a Girl Like You
Mr. Mister – Broken Wings
Roxy Music – More Than This
Squeeze – Tempted
REO Speedwagon – Keep on Loving You
Night Ranger – Sister Christian
Luther Vandross – Never Too Much
Fever 105
The Whispers – And the Beat Goes On
Fat Larry’s Band – Act Like You Know
Oliver Cheatham – Get Down Saturday Night
Pointer Sisters – Automatic
René & Angela – I’ll Be Good
Mary Jane Girls – All Night Long
Rick James – Ghetto Life
Evelyn Champagne King – Shame
Teena Marie – Behind the Groove
Mtume – Juicy Fruit
Kool & the Gang – Summer Madness
Indeep – Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life
V-Rock
Judas Priest – You’ve Got Another Thing Coming
Tesla – Comin’ Atcha Live
David Lee Roth – Yankee Rose
Iron Maiden – 2 Minutes to Midnight
Slayer – Raining Blood
Twisted Sister – I Wanna Rock
Anthrax – Madhouse
Rockstar’s Lovefist – Dangerous Bastard
Autograph – Turn Up the Radio
Motley Crue – Too Young to Fall in Love
Megadeth – Peace Sells
Radio Espantoso
Cachao – A Gozar Con Mi Combo
Alpha Banditos – The Bull is Wrong
Tres Apenas Como Eso – Yo Te Miré
Deodato – Latin Flute
Mongo Santamaría – Mama Papa Tú
Mongo Santamaría – Me and You Baby
Machito and his Afro-Cuban Orchestra – Mambo Mucho Mambo
Unaesta – La Vida Es Una Lenteja
Lonnie Liston Smith – Expansions
Deodato – Super Strut
Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra – Jamay
Benny Moré – Maracaibo Oriental
Tito Puente – Mambo Gozón
VCPR
No music tracks (talk radio)
K-Chat
No music tracks (talk radio)
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Playback FM
Kool G Rap & DJ Polo – Road to the Riches
Big Daddy Kane – Warm It Up, Kane
Spoonie Gee – The Godfather
Masta Ace – Me and the Biz
Slick Rick – Children’s Story
Public Enemy – Rebel Without a Pause
Eric B. & Rakim – I Know You Got Soul
Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock – It Takes Two
Gang Starr – B.Y.S.
Biz Markie – The Vapors
Brand Nubian – Brand Nubian
Ultramagnetic MCs – Critical Beatdown
K-DST
Foghat – Slow Ride
Creedence Clearwater Revival – Green River
Heart – Barracuda
Kiss – Strutter
Toto – Hold the Line
Rod Stewart – Young Turks
Humble Pie – Get Down to It
Grand Funk Railroad – Some Kind of Wonderful
Lynyrd Skynyrd – Free Bird
America – A Horse with No Name
The Who – Eminence Front
Boston – Smokin’
David Bowie – Somebody Up There Likes Me
Eddie Money – Two Tickets to Paradise
Billy Idol – White Wedding – Pt. 1
Bounce FM
Dazz Band – Let It Whip
Kool & the Gang – Hollywood Swinging
Cameo – Candy
MFSB – Love Is The Message
Johnny Harris – Odyssey
Ohio Players – Love Rollercoaster
The Isley Brothers – Between The Sheets
Zapp – I Can Make You Dance
Rick James – Cold Blooded
Ronnie Hudson and The Street People – West Coast Poplock
Ohio Players – Funky Worm
Maze – Twilight
Lakeside – Fantastic Voyage
SF-UR
Joe Smooth feat. Anthony Thomas – Promised Land
808 State – Pacific 202
A Guy Called Gerald – Voodoo Ray
Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle – Your Love
Raze – Break 4 Love
Cultural Vibe – Ma Foom Bey
Jomanda – Make My Body Rock
CeCe Rogers – Someday
Nightwriters – Let The Music Use You
Mr. Fingers – Can You Feel It?
Marshall Jefferson – Move Your Body
Maurice – This Is Acid (A New Dance Craze) (K & T Mix)
The Todd Terry Project – Weekend
Fallout – The Morning After (Sunrise Mix)
Robert Owens – I’ll Be Your Friend
The 28th Street Crew – I Need A Rhythm
Radio Los Santos
Compton’s Most Wanted – Hood Took Me Under
Dr.Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) – Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang
Too $hort – The Ghetto
N.W.A. – Alwayz into Somethin’
Ice Cube (feat. Das EFX) – Check Yo Self (The Message Remix)
Kid Frost – La Raza
Cypress Hill – How I Could Just Kill a Man
Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg & RBX) – Fuck wit Dre Day
The D.O.C. – It’s Funky Enough
Ice Cube – It Was a Good Day
Eazy-E – Eazy-Er Said Than Dunn
Above the Law – Murder Rap
Dr. Dre (feat. Snoop Dogg) – Deep Cover
Da Lench Mob (feat. Ice Cube) – Guerillas in tha Mist
K-Rose
Jerry Reed – Amos Moses
Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn – Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man
Hank Williams – Hey Good Lookin’
Juice Newton – Queen of Hearts
Asleep At The Wheel – The Letter That Johnny Walker Read
The Desert Rose Band – One Step Forward
Willie Nelson – Crazy
Patsy Cline – Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray
Statler Brothers – Bed of Roses
Mickey Gilley – Make the World Go Away
Ed Bruce – Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys
Merle Haggard – Always Wanting You
Whitey Shafer – All My Ex’s Live in Texas
Eddie Rabbitt – I Love a Rainy Night
Statler Brothers – New York City
Radio X
Helmet – Unsung
Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus
Faith No More – Midlife Crisis
Danzig – Mother
Living Colour – Cult of Personality
Primal Scream – Movin’ on Up
Guns N’ Roses – Welcome to the Jungle
L7 – Pretend We’re Dead
Soundgarden – Rusty Cage
Jane’s Addiction – Been Caught Stealing
The Stone Roses – Fools Gold
Alice in Chains – Them Bones
Stone Temple Pilots – Plush
CSR 103.9
SWV – I’m So Into You
Soul II Soul – Keep On Movin’
Samuelle – You Like What You See
Johnny Gill – Rub You the Right Way
Ralph Tresvant – Sensitivity
Guy – Groove Me
Aaron Hall – Don’t Be Afraid
Boyz II Men – Motownphilly
Bell Biv DeVoe – Poison
Today – I Got the Feeling
Wreckx-n-Effect – New Jack Swing
Bobby Brown – Don’t Be Cruel
En Vogue – My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)
K-Jah West
Shabba Ranks – Wicked Inna Bed
Buju Banton – Batty Rider Augustus Pablo – King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown
Dennis Brown – Revolution
Willi Williams – Armagideon Time
I-Roy – Sidewalk Killer
Toots & The Maytals – Funky Kingston
Dillinger – Cokane In My Brain
Toots & The Maytals – Pressure Drop
Pliers – Bam Bam
Barrington Levy – Here I Come
Reggie Stepper – Drum Pan Sound
Black Uhuru – Great Train Robbery
Max Romeo & The Upsetters – Chase The Devil
Master Sounds 98.3
Maceo & The Macks – Cross The Tracks (We Better Go Back)
Harlem Underground Band – Smokin’ Cheeba Cheeba
The Chakachas – Jungle Fever
Bob James – Nautilus
Booker T. & the MG’s – Green Onions
Lyn Collins – Think (About It)
War – Low Rider
Gloria Jones – Tainted Love
Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul – So Much Trouble In My Mind
WCTR
No music tracks (talk radio)
