Humanity
Humanity
PS5 ,
PC ,
XSX
9.0
Nine Sols | Recensione
PC
7.8
Fabledom | Recensione
PC
7.0
Astor: Blade of the Mono...
PS5 ,
SWITCH ,
PC ,
XSX
7.0
System Shock | Recension...
PS5 ,
XSX ,
PS4 ,
XONE
The Precinct
15 agosto 2025
Sviluppatore
Fallen Tree Games
Produttore
Kwalee
Localizzazione
Audio IT: NO
Testi IT NO
Generi:
Azione
Disponibile su:
PC
PS5
XSX
News
2 settimane fa
L'anti-GTA dalla parte della polizia sembra notevole
