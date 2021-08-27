Amazon Gaming Week: I migliori videogiochi in offerta

Su Amazon ha finalmente preso il via la Gaming Week, iniziativa che, sino al prossimo 31 agosto, vi consentirà di acquistare tantissimi prodotti gaming e videogiochi a prezzi assolutamente da non lasciarsi sfuggire! Tra questi, anche una vasta selezione di giochi per Xbox One – Xbox Series X|S, Sony Playstation 4, Playstation 5 e Nintendo Switch.

Tra i vari articoli che trovate nella giornata odierna a prezzi imperdibili, vi segnaliamo in modo particolare Cyberpunk 2077 D1 Edition, che potete portarvi a casa a soli 29,99€, rispetto agli usuali 69,99€ di listino, con uno sconto del 57%.

Cyberpunk 2077, basato sul gioco da tavolo Cyberpunk 2020, vi metterà nei panni di V, un protagonista interamente personalizzabile che si troverà ad affrontare le avversità presenti nella metropoli di Night City, ricca di pericoli di ogni genere.

Piuttosto interessante anche Super Mario Odyssey, che attualmente potete acquistare a soli 46,99€. Questa reinterpretazione in chiave moderna del più celebre dei platform vi consente di seguire Mario in viaggio lungo diversi mondi, caratterizzati da un level design eccellente e da atmosfere scanzonate che vi strapperanno più di un sorriso.

Inoltre, nella sua odissea Mario è affiancato da Cappy, un bizzarro compagno d’avventura che indossa come capello e che gli consente di assumere il controllo di alcune creature che incontrerà.

Questi sono solo alcuni dei numerosissimi prodotti che potete trovare a prezzo scontato su Amazon e di cui vi invitiamo a consultare il catalogo completo a questo indirizzo, mentre di seguito trovate una nostra selezione.

Infine, prima di lasciarvi ai vostri acquisti, vi ricordiamo che quotidianamente vi segnaliamo le migliori offerte presenti in rete, che trovate nella nostra area dedicata del sito.

La nostra selezione

Nintendo Switch

Sony Playstation 5

Sony Playstation 4

Microsoft Xbox One – Xbox Series X|S

I migliori sconti della Amazon Gaming Week

Offerte ancora disponibili

Altre offerte Amazon