Amazon Gaming Week: I migliori videogiochi in offerta

Su Amazon ha finalmente preso il via la Gaming Week, iniziativa che, sino al prossimo 31 agosto, vi consentirà di acquistare tantissimi prodotti gaming e videogiochi a prezzi assolutamente da non lasciarsi sfuggire! Tra questi, anche una vasta selezione di giochi per Xbox One – Xbox Series X|S, Sony Playstation 4, Playstation 5 e Nintendo Switch.
Tra i vari articoli che trovate nella giornata odierna a prezzi imperdibili, vi segnaliamo in modo particolare Cyberpunk 2077 D1 Edition, che potete portarvi a casa a soli 29,99€, rispetto agli usuali 69,99€ di listino, con uno sconto del 57%.
Cyberpunk 2077, basato sul gioco da tavolo Cyberpunk 2020, vi metterà nei panni di V, un protagonista interamente personalizzabile che si troverà ad affrontare le avversità presenti nella metropoli di Night City, ricca di pericoli di ogni genere.
Piuttosto interessante anche Super Mario Odyssey, che attualmente potete acquistare a soli 46,99€. Questa reinterpretazione in chiave moderna del più celebre dei platform vi consente di seguire Mario in viaggio lungo diversi mondi, caratterizzati da un level design eccellente e da atmosfere scanzonate che vi strapperanno più di un sorriso.
Inoltre, nella sua odissea Mario è affiancato da Cappy, un bizzarro compagno d’avventura che indossa come capello e che gli consente di assumere il controllo di alcune creature che incontrerà.
Questi sono solo alcuni dei numerosissimi prodotti che potete trovare a prezzo scontato su Amazon e di cui vi invitiamo a consultare il catalogo completo a questo indirizzo, mentre di seguito trovate una nostra selezione.
Infine, prima di lasciarvi ai vostri acquisti, vi ricordiamo che quotidianamente vi segnaliamo le migliori offerte presenti in rete, che trovate nella nostra area dedicata del sito.
La nostra selezione
Nintendo Switch
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 | 48,99€ (
59,99€)
- Super Mario Party | 49,99€ (
59,99€)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin | 52,99€ (
59,99€)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons | 48,99€ (
59,99€)
- Giochi Olimpici di Tokyo 2020 | 24,98€ (
39,99€)
- Super Mario Odyssey | 46,99€ (
59,99€)
- Minecraft | 28,99€ (
49,99€)
- Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition | 48,75€ (
59,99€)
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild | 57,90€ (
59,99€)
- Ring Fit Adventure | 69,90€ (
79,99€)
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Edition | 39,99€ (
59,99€)
- Spyro Trilogy Reignited | 35,07€ (
49,99€)
- Monster Hunter Rise | 49,20€ (
59,99€)
- Pokémon Spada | 52,58€ (
59,99€)
- The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD | 48,00€ (
59,99€)
- Mario Golf Super Rush | 50,00€ (
59,99€)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury | 48,50€ (
59,99€)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising | 33,99€ (
60,99€)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection | 25,50€ (
29,99€)
- New Pokémon Snap | 47,99€ (
59,99€)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe | 49,99€ (
59,99€)
Sony Playstation 5
- Cyberpunk 2077 D1 Edition | 29,99€ (
69,99€)
- FIFA 22 | 62,99€ (
69,99€)
- F1 2021 | 61,15€ (
69,99€)
- Giochi Olimpici di Tokyo 2020 | 20,98€ (
39,99€)
- Jump Force | 19,98€ (
69,99€)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | 39,99€ (
35,99€)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 | 26,57€ (
74,98€)
- South Park: Scontri Di-Retti – Gold Edition | 20,99€ (
74,98€)
- Mortal Kombat 11 | 19,98€ (
74,98€)
- Gears 5 | 18,99€ (
69,99€)
- LEGO Star Wars Il Risveglio della Forza | 14,99€ (
29,99€)
- Just Dance 2021 | 19,98€ (
60,99€)
- Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy | 29,99€ (
39,99€)
- GTA 5 Premium Edition | 25,90€ (
30,99€)
- The Witcher 3 GOTY Edition | 20,98€ (
40,00€)
- Mafia Definitive Edition | 30,96€ (
39,99€)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint | 16,95€ (
19,99€)
Sony Playstation 4
- The Last of Us 2 Parte II | 35,00€ (
74,99€)
- FIFA 22 – Standard Edition | 59,99€ (
69,99€)
- Ghost of Tsushima | 40,99€ (
74,99€)
- Watch Dogs Legion – Limited Edition | 38,00€ (
59,99€)
- Little Nightmares II | 24,99€ (
29,99€)
- Resident Evil 2 Remake | 23,90€ (
55,70€)
- Mafia Definitive Edition | 25,99€ (
40,99€)
- Marvel’s Avengers – Deluxe Edition | 29,99€ (
38,98€)
- F1 2020 | 19,99€ (
69,99€)
- MotoGP 21 | 39,99€ (
69,99€)
Microsoft Xbox One – Xbox Series X|S
- Demon’s Souls | 63,99€ (
80,99€)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | 57,79€ (
80,99€)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | 44,50€ (
58,99€)
- Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War | 59,99€ (
79,99€)
- Godfall | 39,98€ (
79,99€)
- Metro Exodus Complete Edition | 32,99€ (
39,99€)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition | 29,99€ (
39,99€)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure | 57,00€ (
70,99€)
- Spider-Man Miles Morales | 50,99€ (
60,99€)
- Nioh Collection | 62,51€ (
80,99€)
- Ghost of Tsushima – Standard | 40,99€ (
74,99€)
- Resident Evil Village | 49,99€ (
69,99€)
- Returnal | 55,50€ (
80,99€)
I migliori sconti della Amazon Gaming Week
- Sconti gaming ASUS ROG Strix
- Sconti gaming notebook MSI ultima generazione
- Sconti gaming notebook MSI
- Sconti gaming Lenovo
- Sconti gaming Logitech
- Sconti gaming LG
- Sconti prodotti gaming Razer
- Sconti monitor gaming MSI
- Sconti gaming HyperX
- Sconti gaming Corsair
- Sconti monitor gaming Acer
- Sconti prodotti gaming ASUS
- Sconti schede madri ASUS ROG Strix
- Sconti gaming Huawei
- Sconti monitor gaming Samsung
- Sconti SSD e memorie Samsung
- Sconti sui videogiochi Pokémon
Offerte ancora disponibili
- Cyberpunk 2077 D1 Edition – PC | 39,99€ (
59,99€)
- Subnautica Below Zero – Xbox One | 21,99€ (
29,99€)
- Trollhunters – I Difensori di Arcadia – Nintendo Switch | 19,99€ (
39,99€)
- Subnautica Below Zero – PS5 | 21,99€ (
29,99€)
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition – Nintendo Switch | 49,99€ (
59,99€)
- Spirit La grande avventura di Lucky – Nintendo Switch | 29,99€ (
39,99€)
- Subnautica + Subnautica: Below Zero – Nintendo Switch | 49,99€ (
59,99€)
- Little Nightmares – Complete – Nintendo Switch | 19,99€ (
39,99€)
- Subanutica Below Zero – PS4 | 20,99€ (
29,99€)
- Little Nightmares 2 – PS4 | 24,99€ (
29,99€)
- Bengux Smartwatch Donna, Orologio Fitness IP68 | €49,99
(€69,99)
- Smartwatch, Orologio Fitness Uomo Donna, 1.69 Pollici | €33,99
(€39,99)
- Blackview Smartwatch Uomo Donna,Orologio Fitness con Contapassi | €35,99
(€49,99)
- Mouse SteelSeries Rival 3 | €27,99
(€39,99)
- Cuffie SteelSeries Arctis 3 console | €49,99
(€69,99)
- Tastiera SteelSeries Apex 3 | €59,99
(€79,99)
- Mouse SteelSeries Sensei Ten | €49,99
(€79,99)
- Cuffie SteelSeries Arctis 3 | €69,99
(€99,99)
- SteelSeries QcK Prism Cloth | €29,99
(€39,99)
- Cuffie SteelSeries Arctis Pro | €139,99
(€199,99)
- SteelSeries QcK Prism Cloth 3XL | €84,99
(€109,99)
- Mouse SteelSeries Rival 650 | €99,99
(€129,99)
- Mouse SteelSeris Aerox 3 | €54,99
(€69,99)
- McAfee Total Protection 1 anno 5 dispositivi | 19,99€ (
59,99€)
- Norton 360 for Gamers | 24,99€ (
49,99€)
- Lenovo All-In-One | 399€ (
499€)
- Smart TV Sony 4K 55″ | 599€ (
769,90€)
- Smart TV Sony 4K 75″ | 999€ (
1.229€)
- Smart TV Sony 4K 85″ | 1.599€ (
2.097,57€)
- Nacon Revolution Pro Controller 3 | 91,38€ (
109,99€)
- Life is Strange | 17,99€ (
24,99€)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration | 17,99€ (
19,80€)
- Fallout 4 | 17,99€ (
18,80€)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition | 17,99€ (
18,80€)
- GTA V | 21,36€ (
30,99€)
- The Sims 4 | 9,99€ (
39,99€)
- Need for Speed Heat | 14,99€ (
59,99€)
- HP PC 24-df1006nl All-In-One, i3-1115G4, RAM 8 GB, SSD 512 GB | €649,99
(€699,99)
- Lenovo AIO 3, AMD Athlon Silver 3050U, SSD 256 GB, 8 GB RAM | €399,00
(€499,99)
- Razer Viper Mercury, 16.000 DPI per ambidestri | €59,99
(€89,99)
- JBL BAR 5.1 Surround, Bluetooth con Subwoofer Wireless | €492,99
(€599,00)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – 13.5″, Core i5, RAM 8 GB, SSD 256 GB | 999€ (
1.499€)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – 15″ AMD Ryzen 5 3580U | 999€ (
1.399€)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 – 13.5″ AMD Ryzen 5 8GB 256GB Platino | 999€ (
1.149€)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | 849€ (
1.069,00€)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go | 635€ (
819€)
- Microsoft Surface GO 2 – 8GB | 522,70€ (
639,00€)
- Microsoft Surface GO 2 – 4GB | 395,24€ (
469,00€)
- Penna Microsoft Surface | 74,99€ (
114,99€)
- Microsoft Surface Tastiera di Design | 75,13€ (
109,90€)
- Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse | 31,60€ (
34,99€)
- Smart TV Philips 70PUS7855/12 – 70″ 4K Ambilight | 899€ (
1.099€)
- Smart TV Philips 58PUS8505/12 – 58″ 4K Ambilight | 619,49€ (
750,11€)
- Smart TV Philips 43PUS7805/12 – 43″ 4K Ambilight | 410,89€ (
479€)
- Smart TV Philips 43PUS8505/12 – 43″ 4K Ambilight | 499€ (
599,99€)
- Smart TV Philips 50PUS8505/12 – 50″ 4K Ambilight | 599€ (
699,99€)
- Smart TV Philips 50PUS7805/12 – 50″ 4K Ambilight | 459€ (
549€)
- Cuffia TV a filo Philips SHP2500 | 16,90€ (
24,99€)
- Cuffie Bluetooth Over Ear Wireless Philips H5205BK/00 | 48,90€ (
69,99€)
- Cuffie auricolari Philips Over Ear PH805BK/00 | 104,90€ (
124,58€)
- Controller Switch ergonomico dock | 9,99€ (
35,99€)
- Samsung Galaxy S21 bianco | 766€ (
879€)
- SanDisk Extreme Pro SD 64 GB | 25,99€ (
36,06€)
- SanDisk Extreme Plus Micro SD 128 GB | 37,93€ (
38,99€)
- Western Digital WD My Cloud 56 TB | 2.458,61€ (
3.075,99€)
- Subsonic Pro Fight Arcade Stick per PlayStation e Xbox | 38,31€ (
59,99€)
Altre offerte Amazon
- Offerte Kindle
- Dispositivi Amazon Echo in offerta
- Risparmia con i prodotti ricondizionati
- Iscriviti ad Audible, gratis i primi 30 giorni
- Offerte sull’abbigliamento sportivo da uomo
- Offerte sull’abbigliamento sportivo da donna
- Arrivano le offerte dedicate a Nintendo
- Offerte Norton Antivirus
- Scopri le offerte della Monitor Week