Halloween si sta avvicinando sempre più ed il noto store online Zavvi ha lanciato un’interessante promozione che consente di acquistare due T-Shirt horror con licenza ufficiale a soli 19,99€!
All’interno del catalogo sono presenti prodotti piuttosto interessanti come la T-Shirt Universal Monsters Frankenstein Black and White o la T-Shirt Hammer Horror Dracula Don’t Dare See It Alone, mentre le ragazze potrebbero essere interessate anche alla T-Shirt Chucky Tiffanys Have More Fun.
Altre T-Shirt per un Halloween da paura potrebbero essere sicuramente la T-Shirt Hammer Horror Dracula Prince Of Darkness, la T-Shirt Universal Monsters The Wolfman Retro o la T-Shirt Universal Monsters Creature From The Black Lagoon Illustrated.
Ricordiamo che per un periodo limitato potrete scegliere le vostre T-Shirt Horror preferite ed averne 2 per 19.99€. Aggiungete entrambi gli articoli al carrello per applicare lo sconto automaticamente.
Di seguito vi proponiamo una nostra selezione, ma vi invitiamo a consultare direttamente la pagina della promozione per l’elenco completo.
Acquista una t-shirt di Halloween su Zavvi, la seconda è in regalo
- T-Shirt Universal Monsters Frankenstein Black and White – Nero – Uomo | 2 per 19,99€
- Beetlejuice Faded T-Shirt – Black | 2 per 19,99€
- T-Shirt Chucky Wanna Play? – Nero – Uomo | 2 per 19,99€
- T-Shirt Hammer Horror Dracula Prince Of Darkness – Nero – Uomo | 2 per 19,99€
- T-Shirt Hammer Horror Plague Of The Zombies Portrait – Nero – Uomo | 2 per 19,99€
- T-Shirt Universal Monsters The Wolfman Retro – Blu Navy – Uomo | 2 per 19,99€
- T-Shirt Universal Monsters Frankenstein Vintage Poster – Nero – Uomo | 2 per 19,99€
- T-Shirt Hammer Horror Dracula Don’t Dare See It Alone – Nero – Uomo | 2 per 19,99€
- T-Shirt Universal Monsters Creature From The Black Lagoon Illustrated – Nero – Uomo | 2 per 19.99€
- T-Shirt Chucky Tiffanys Have More Fun – Nero – Donna | 2 per 19,99€
Altre offerte Zavvi
- Trono di Spade – Complete Collector’s Limited Edition | 220,49€ (
338,99€)
- Battlestar Galactica – Serie Completa | 53,49€ (
180,99€)
- Star Trek: The Next Generation Complete | 79,49€ (
248,99€)
- The Hobbit Trilogy 3D – Extended Edition | 49,99€ (
74,99€)
- Tremors: 6 Film Collection | 21,49€ (
45,49€)
- Indiana Jones: The Complete Adventures | 21,49€ (
73,49€)
- Arrow Season 1-6 | 70,49€ (
135,49€)
- Star Trek: Discovery: Season 1 | 29,49€ (
45,49€)
- The World’s End / Hot Fuzz / Shaun of the Dead (Includes UltraViolet Copy) | 14,99€ (
39,99€)
- Andromeda – The Complete Collection | 49,99€ (
203,49€)
- Mutant X – The Complete Collection | 53,49€ (
146,99€)
- AT Games Retro Arcade Legends Flashback Blast! | 16,99€ (
57,49€)
- DreamGear Retro Arcade 6 Inch Bad Dudes Micro Player | 16,99€ (
57,49€)
- DreamGear Retro Arcade 6 Inch Burgertime Micro Player | 16,99€ (
57,49€)
- DreamGear Retro Arcade 6 Inch Dig Dug Micro Player | 16,99€ (
57,49€)
- DreamGear Retro Arcade 6 Inch Karate Champ Micro Player | 16,99€ (
57,49€)