Halloween si sta avvicinando sempre più ed il noto store online Zavvi ha lanciato un’interessante promozione che consente di acquistare due T-Shirt horror con licenza ufficiale a soli 19,99€!

All’interno del catalogo sono presenti prodotti piuttosto interessanti come la T-Shirt Universal Monsters Frankenstein Black and White o la T-Shirt Hammer Horror Dracula Don’t Dare See It Alone, mentre le ragazze potrebbero essere interessate anche alla T-Shirt Chucky Tiffanys Have More Fun.

Altre T-Shirt per un Halloween da paura potrebbero essere sicuramente la T-Shirt Hammer Horror Dracula Prince Of Darkness, la T-Shirt Universal Monsters The Wolfman Retro o la T-Shirt Universal Monsters Creature From The Black Lagoon Illustrated.

Ricordiamo che per un periodo limitato potrete scegliere le vostre T-Shirt Horror preferite ed averne 2 per 19.99€. Aggiungete entrambi gli articoli al carrello per applicare lo sconto automaticamente.

Di seguito vi proponiamo una nostra selezione, ma vi invitiamo a consultare direttamente la pagina della promozione per l’elenco completo.

Acquista una t-shirt di Halloween su Zavvi, la seconda è in regalo

Altre offerte Zavvi