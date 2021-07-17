Vans, Adidas, Timberland e altre sneaker delle migliori marche tra le offerte del weekend di eBay

Anche in questo weekend le promozioni di eBay, il noto portale online dedicato alla vendita di articoli di ogni genere, fanno capolino con le offerte imperdibili che consentono di portare a casa prodotti di diverse tipologie approfittando di prezzi davvero molto bassi e convenienti. La nostra selezione di oggi riguarda esclusivamente scarpe e sneaker, dandovi modo di acquistare articoli di marche famose a prezzi eccezionali.
Partiamo con le ottime scarpe sneaker Adidas Continental 80 unisex bianche, proposte al prezzo molto conveniente di 74,90€ invece dei 110€ del prezzo base (per un risparmio reale di 35,1€, pari al 32% sul prezzo di listino). Passiamo poi alle performanti scarpe sneaker Vans Old Skool bianche nere unisex, proposte al prezzo di 59,90€ contro gli 80€ del costo base, per poi arrivare alle altrettanto splendide scarpe Timberland Union Wharf 2.0 EK, offerte al costo di soli 62€ contro gli 80€ del prezzo base.
Le offerte continuano con le bellissime scarpe sneaker uomo A|X Armani Exchange in pelle, proposte al costo davvero molto basso di 92,99€ contro i 125€ del prezzo base, cui seguono le scarpe sneaker New Balance W 411, offerte a soli 38,50€ contro i 50€ del costo di listino originale. Molto comode anche le scarpe sneaker Adidas Runfalcon, offerte al prezzo scontato di 41,50€ contro i 52,95€ del costo base.
Questi sono solo alcuni dei numerosissimi prodotti che potete trovare in offerta su eBay e di cui vi invitiamo a consultare il catalogo completo a questo indirizzo. Di seguito, vi proponiamo la nostra selezione delle migliori offerte su scarpe e sneaker tra gli sconti del weekend del portale eBay.
Offerte del weekend eBay
- Scarpe sneaker Vans Old Skool bianche nere unisex | 59,90€ (
80€)
- Scarpe sneaker Adidas Continental 80 unisex bianche | 74,90€ (
110€)
- Scarpe Timberland Union Wharf 2.0 EK | 62€ (
80€)
- Scarpe sneaker uomo A|X Armani Exchange in pelle | 92,99€ (
125€)
- Scarpe sneaker New Balance W 411 | 38,50€ (
50€)
- Scarpe sneaker Adidas Runfalcon | 41,50€ (
52,95€)
- Scarpe sneaker Superga Cotu Classic J | 28€ (
49€)
- Scarpe sneaker Diadora N.92 L unisex | 40€ (
65€)
- Scarpe sneaker Converse Chuck Taylot All Star Platform Px Lift | 69,90€ (
80€)
- Scarpe Puma St Runner V2 Mesh | 47,90€ (
55€)
Offerte ancora disponibili
- Soundbar Samsung HW-T550/ZF | 248,68€ (
307,86€)
- Soundbar Denon Heos Home Cinema HS2 | 599€ (
800€)
- Soundbar Samsung HW-T420 150W | 99,99€ (
129,99€)
- Soundbar LG SN5Y 2.1 400W Subwoofer Wireless | 209€ (
219€)
- Soundbar Philips TAB7305 Bluetooth 2.1 300W | 179€ (
249€)
- Soundbar Philips TAB5305 Bluetooth 4.2 2.1 canali | 99€ (
139€)
- Soundbar Samsung HW-T420 Bluetooth 2.1 canali 150W | 99,99€ (
129,99€)
- Soundbar LG SN4 Bluetooth 4.0 2.1 canali 300W | 159€ (
199€)
- Soundbar Martin Logan Motion Vision X Wireless | 1.390€ (
1.500€)
- Cuffie bluetooth Bose QuietComfort 35 II | 229,90€ (
239,90€)
- Auricolari in-ear DENON AH-C621R | 69,90€ (
77,90€)
- Monster Hunter Rise – Nintendo Switch | 49,99€ (
59,99€)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – Nintendo Switch | 48,99€ (
59,99€)
- Super Mario Odyssey – Nintendo Switch | 50,99€ (
59,99€)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – Nintendo Switch | 46,99€ (
59,99€)
- New Pokémon Snap – Nintendo Switch | 49,99€ (
59,99€)
- Ring Fit Adventure – Nintendo Switch | 74€ (
84€)
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising – Nintendo Switch | 49,99€ (
59,98€)
- Mario Kart Live Home Circuit – Nintendo Switch | 110€ (
125€)
- Mario & Sonic ai giochi olimpici di Tokyo 2020 | 48€ (
59,99€)
- The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – Nintendo Switch | 56,90€ (
59,99€)
- Super Mario Party – Nintendo Switch | 46,99€ (
59,99€)
- Little Nightmares II – Nintendo Switch | 29,99€ (
34,99€)
- Nintendo Switch Lite Colore Turchese | 179,99€ (
259,98€)
- Nintendo Switch Lite Colore Blu | 179,99€ (
259,98€)
- Nintendo Switch Colore Rosso Neon/Blu | 309,99€ (
507,51€)
- Sony Playstation 4 Slim 500 GB nera | 299,90€ (
329,90€)
- FIFA 21 – PS4 | 27,50€ (
59,99€)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – PS4 | 27,80€ (
39,90€)
- Death Stranding | 25,20€ (
30€)
- NiOh 2 – PS4 | 30,99€ (
40,99€)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 – PS4 | 13,50€ (
24,90€)
- Resident Evil Village – PS4 | 49,90€ (
69,90€)
- Call Of Duty Black Ops: Cold War – PS4 | 54,90€ (
69,90€)
- Watch Dogs Legion – PS4 | 33,90€ (
59,90€)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – PS4 | 12,90€ (
69,99€)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – PS4 | 20€ (
59,90€)
- Tekken 7 – PS4 | 20,45€ (
29,90€)
- GTA V Premium Online Edition – PS4 | 26,99€ (
31,99€)
- PES 2021 Season Update – PS4 | 18,99€ (
54,99€)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – PS4 | 14,99€ (
24,50€)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – PS4 | 39,90€ (
59,90€)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection – PS4 | 19,90€ (
29,90€)
- Mafia Definitive Edition – PS4 | 27,80€ (
45,50€)
- Resident Evil 3 – PS4 | 34€ (
49,90€)
- Resident Evil 2 – PS4 | 23,75€ (
30€)
- Far Cry 5 – PS4 | 21,90€ (
29,90€)
- The Last Of Us Remastered – PS4 | 21,90€ (
89,90€)
- MacBook Air 13,3″ Chip M1 Space Gray | 999,90€ (
1.158,99€)
- Lenovo ThinkPad L14 | 949,90€ (
1.219,90€)
- Lenovo V145 | 329,90€ (
359,90€)
- Notebook HP 15S-FQ2002NL | 699,90€ (
799,99€)
- Samsung Galaxy Book S | 1.166,31€ (
1.517,04€)
- HP Pavilion x360 14-dw1001nl | 699,90€ (
799,90€)
- Acer TravelMate B311-31-C3SP | 430,72€ (
524€)
- Lenovo Ideapad Duet | 319,90€ (
409,90€)
- HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 | 969,90€ (
1.129,90€)
- HP 255 G7 | 509,90€ (
599,90€)
- HP 250 G7 | 637,20€ (
855,30€)
- Samsung Chromebook 4+ | 306€ (
429€)
- Lenovo V15 | 329,90€ (
499,90€)
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB midnight green | 789,99€ (
1.208,99€)
- Apple iPad 2020 128 GB grigio | 419,99€ (
599,99€)
- Apple iPhone 11 64GB bianco | 549,90€ (
639,90€)
- Apple iPhone 12 Pro 512GB oro | 1.459,99€ (
1.539,99€)
- Apple iPhone 12 5G 64GB | 699,99€ (
839,90€)
- Apple iPad 2020 32GB grigio | 319,99€ (
349,99€)
- Apple AirPods Pro | 209,90€ (
219,90€)
- Apple AirPods con custodia di ricarica via cavo | 139€ (
179€)
- LG OLED55CX3LA – OLED 55″ 4K | 1.279,85€ (
1.791,86€)
- Hisense 40A5700FA – 40″ FullHD | 289,90€ (
329,99€)
- Philips 50PUS7505 – 50″ 4K | 369,99€ (
497,99€)
- Philips 70PUS7505 – 70″ 4K | 649€ (
899€)
- Samsung QE55Q700T – QLED 8K 55″ | 949,99€ (
1.799€)
- Samsung UE55TU7090UXZT – 4K 55″ | 545,99€ (
699,99€)
- Philips 70PUS8535 – Amiblight 70″ 4K | 799€ (
1.199€)
- HiSense 50A7500F – 50″ 4K | 379€ (
629,90€)
- LG 55UN73006LA – 55″ 4K | 482,44€ (
530,25€)
- Samsung QE55Q90TATXZT – 55″ 4K | 1.019,29€ (
1.482,92€)
- Philips 70PUS8535 – 70″ 4K | 799€ (
1.199,90€)
- Hitachi 50HAK6151 – 50″ 4K | 379€ (
479,90€)
- LG 75UP75006LC – 75″ 4K | 1.029€ (
1.399€)