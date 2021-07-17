Vans, Adidas, Timberland e altre sneaker delle migliori marche tra le offerte del weekend di eBay

Anche in questo weekend le promozioni di eBay, il noto portale online dedicato alla vendita di articoli di ogni genere, fanno capolino con le offerte imperdibili che consentono di portare a casa prodotti di diverse tipologie approfittando di prezzi davvero molto bassi e convenienti. La nostra selezione di oggi riguarda esclusivamente scarpe e sneaker, dandovi modo di acquistare articoli di marche famose a prezzi eccezionali.

Partiamo con le ottime scarpe sneaker Adidas Continental 80 unisex bianche, proposte al prezzo molto conveniente di 74,90€ invece dei 110€ del prezzo base (per un risparmio reale di 35,1€, pari al 32% sul prezzo di listino). Passiamo poi alle performanti scarpe sneaker Vans Old Skool bianche nere unisex, proposte al prezzo di 59,90€ contro gli 80€ del costo base, per poi arrivare alle altrettanto splendide scarpe Timberland Union Wharf 2.0 EK, offerte al costo di soli 62€ contro gli 80€ del prezzo base.

Le offerte continuano con le bellissime scarpe sneaker uomo A|X Armani Exchange in pelle, proposte al costo davvero molto basso di 92,99€ contro i 125€ del prezzo base, cui seguono le scarpe sneaker New Balance W 411, offerte a soli 38,50€ contro i 50€ del costo di listino originale. Molto comode anche le scarpe sneaker Adidas Runfalcon, offerte al prezzo scontato di 41,50€ contro i 52,95€ del costo base.

Questi sono solo alcuni dei numerosissimi prodotti che potete trovare in offerta su eBay e di cui vi invitiamo a consultare il catalogo completo a questo indirizzo. Di seguito, vi proponiamo la nostra selezione delle migliori offerte su scarpe e sneaker tra gli sconti del weekend del portale eBay.

Vi ricordiamo, infine, che quotidianamente vi segnaliamo le migliori offerte presenti in rete, che trovate nella nostra area dedicata del sito.

Offerte del weekend eBay

Offerte ancora disponibili