PlayStation sceglie i suoi GOTY 2022, ed è un trionfo per Kratos

Il 2022 di PlayStation è stato sicuramente un anno particolarmente ricco, grazie a uscite di un certo spessore, tra cui anche il recente God of War Ragnarok.
Nonostante le scarse disponibilità di PS5 (la console è ancora introvabile su Amazon se non su invito), la situazione è destinata a migliorare.
Del resto, anche i numeri sembrano dare ragione, visto che ad oggi le PlayStation 5 piazzate in tutto il mondo sembrano essere in numero realmente cospicuo.
Ora, come riportato via PS Blog, Sony ha scelto i suoi personalissimi GOTY 2022, sebbene a quanto pare l’ultima avventura di Kratos e Atreus sia un vero trionfo.
God of War Ragnarok ha infatti vinto il premio di Game of the Year secondo PlayStation Blog, sia su PS4 che su PS5, oltre a una dozzina di altri premi sparsi e di varia importanza.
Da notare anche la vittoria di Stray nella sezione dei giochi indipendenti. Poco sotto, la lista completa dei vincitori divisi per categorie:
- Best New Character
Thor | God of War Ragnarök
- Best Story
God of War Ragnarök
- PlayStation Graphical Showcase
God of War Ragnarök
- Best Art Direction
God of War Ragnarök
- Best Audio Design
God of War Ragnarök
- Soundtrack of the Year
God of War Ragnarök
- Best Accessibility Features
God of War Ragnarök
- Best Use of DualSense
God of War Ragnarök
- Best Multiplayer Experience
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Best Ongoing Game
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
- Best Sports Game
Gran Turismo 7
- Best Independent Game of the Year
Stray
- Best Re-Release
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- PS4 Game of the Year
God of War Ragnarök
- PS5 Game of the Year
God of War Ragnarök
Restando in tema, Elden Ring, l’ultimo ed epico soulslike targato FromSoftware e prodotto da Bandai Namco, è stato nominato GOTY ai The Game Awards 2022.
Vero anche che il TIME ha inserito God of War Ragnarok al primo posto nella classifica dei migliori titoli del 2022, sopra a giochi come Elden Ring.