PlayStation sceglie i suoi GOTY 2022, ed è un trionfo per Kratos

God of War Ragnarok ha vinto il premio di Game of the Year 2022 secondo PlayStation Blog, sia su PS4 che su PS5, oltre a tanti altri encomi.

di Marcello Paolillo

Il 2022 di PlayStation è stato sicuramente un anno particolarmente ricco, grazie a uscite di un certo spessore, tra cui anche il recente God of War Ragnarok.

Nonostante le scarse disponibilità di PS5 (la console è ancora introvabile su Amazon se non su invito), la situazione è destinata a migliorare.

Del resto, anche i numeri sembrano dare ragione, visto che ad oggi le PlayStation 5 piazzate in tutto il mondo sembrano essere in numero realmente cospicuo.

Ora, come riportato via PS Blog, Sony ha scelto i suoi personalissimi GOTY 2022, sebbene a quanto pare l’ultima avventura di Kratos e Atreus sia un vero trionfo.

God of War Ragnarok ha infatti vinto il premio di Game of the Year secondo PlayStation Blog, sia su PS4 che su PS5, oltre a una dozzina di altri premi sparsi e di varia importanza.

Da notare anche la vittoria di Stray nella sezione dei giochi indipendenti. Poco sotto, la lista completa dei vincitori divisi per categorie:

  • Best New Character
    Thor | God of War Ragnarök
  • Best Story
    God of War Ragnarök
  • PlayStation Graphical Showcase
    God of War Ragnarök
  • Best Art Direction
    God of War Ragnarök
  • Best Audio Design
    God of War Ragnarök
  • Soundtrack of the Year
    God of War Ragnarök
  • Best Accessibility Features
    God of War Ragnarök
  • Best Use of DualSense
    God of War Ragnarök
  • Best Multiplayer Experience
    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • Best Ongoing Game
    Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
  • Best Sports Game
    Gran Turismo 7
  • Best Independent Game of the Year
    Stray
  • Best Re-Release
    Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
  • PS4 Game of the Year
    God of War Ragnarök
  • PS5 Game of the Year
    God of War Ragnarök

Restando in tema, Elden Ring, l’ultimo ed epico soulslike targato FromSoftware e prodotto da Bandai Namco, è stato nominato GOTY ai The Game Awards 2022.

Vero anche che il TIME ha inserito God of War Ragnarok al primo posto nella classifica dei migliori titoli del 2022, sopra a giochi come Elden Ring.

