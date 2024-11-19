News
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
19 novembre 2024
Sviluppatore
Asobo Studio
Produttore
Xbox Game Studios
Distributore
Microsoft
Localizzazione
Audio IT: NO
Testi IT ✔
Generi:
Simulazione
Disponibile su:
PC
XSX