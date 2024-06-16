News
Lords of the Fallen 2
TBA 2026
Produttore
CI Games
Distributore
CI Games, Epic Games
Localizzazione
Audio IT: NO
Testi IT NO
Generi:
Soulslike
Disponibile su:
PS5
XSX
PC
News
1 ora fa
Lords of the Fallen, il sequel è ufficiale: svelata la finestra di lancio
