SpazioGames TV: aspettando PlayStation Showcase

Vediamo gli appuntamenti live con la redazione di SpazioGames per la settimana appena cominciata.

di Stefania Sperandio

Giovedì sarà la giornata di PlayStation Showcase e, in vista di quell’appuntamento, vediamo tutte le live con la redazione di SpazioGames che vi terranno compagnia durante la settimana.

In embed anche il player del nostro canale, ma potete seguire le live cliccando direttamente qui per accedere a Twitch. Vi ricordiamo, inoltre, che trovate le nostre repliche anche nell’apposito canale YouTube SpazioGames TV Database.

SpazioGames TV – Il palinsesto della settimana

Lunedì 6 settembre

  • Ore 21.00Call of Duty: Warzone – con Marino

Martedì 7 settembre

  • Ore 21.30 | Call of Duty: Warzone – con Marino

Mercoledì 8 settembre

  • Ore 12.00The Forgotten City – con Stefania
  • Ore 17.00Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – con Francesco

Giovedì 9 settembre

  • Ore 21.00 | PlayStation Showcase

Venerdì 10 settembre

  • Ore 17.00 | Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – con Francesco

