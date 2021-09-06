SpazioGames TV: aspettando PlayStation Showcase

Giovedì sarà la giornata di PlayStation Showcase e, in vista di quell’appuntamento, vediamo tutte le live con la redazione di SpazioGames che vi terranno compagnia durante la settimana.
In embed anche il player del nostro canale, ma potete seguire le live cliccando direttamente qui per accedere a Twitch. Vi ricordiamo, inoltre, che trovate le nostre repliche anche nell’apposito canale YouTube SpazioGames TV Database.
SpazioGames TV – Il palinsesto della settimana
Lunedì 6 settembre
- Ore 21.00 | Call of Duty: Warzone – con Marino
Martedì 7 settembre
- Ore 21.30 | Call of Duty: Warzone – con Marino
Mercoledì 8 settembre
- Ore 12.00 | The Forgotten City – con Stefania
- Ore 17.00 | Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – con Francesco
Giovedì 9 settembre
- Ore 21.00 | PlayStation Showcase
Venerdì 10 settembre
- Ore 17.00 | Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – con Francesco