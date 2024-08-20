News
Dustborn
20 agosto 2024
Sviluppatore
Red Thread Games
Produttore
Spotlight by Quantic Dream
Distributore
Quantic Dream
Localizzazione
Audio IT: NO
Testi IT ✔
Generi:
Avventura
Disponibile su:
PC
PS5
XSX
PS4
XONE
