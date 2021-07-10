Animal Crossing e altri titoli Nintendo Switch con sconti sino al 51% tra le offerte del weekend Amazon

Come ogni weekend non mancano le offerte del rivenditore Amazon, che ci propone dei tagli di prezzo su una selezione di diversi prodotti davvero molto varia. Oggi, vogliamo segnalarvi che sono stati lanciati anche degli sconti relativi ai giochi Nintendo Switch che vi consentiranno di risparmiare considerevolmente sul loro acquisto.

Tra i vari prodotti presenti a prezzo scontato, vi segnaliamo in particolar modo Animal Crossing: New Horizons, che attualmente potete portarvi a casa a soli 48,99€, rispetto agli usuali 68,99€, con uno sconto del 29%.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Tom Nook ha lanciato una nuova iniziativa imprenditoriale, il nuovo iperesclusivo Pacchetto isola deserta di Nook Inc, che ci trasporterà su un’isola sulla quale potremo goderci una vita pacifica e rilassata all’insegna della creatività e del fascino. Quello che il titolo ci chiede è di concederci per qualche minuto, ora (o anche ore) di lasciare andare ogni problema e di concentrarci sulla vita quasi fiabesca di questo mondo di gioco.

Nella nostra recensione, dove il gioco si è aggiudicato un eccellente 9,3, abbiamo affermato che «Animal Crossing: New Horizons rappresenta la perfetta summa di ciò che Animal Crossing è stato fino ad ora, riproponendo quanto di buono fatto dagli episodi precedenti e arricchendolo con nuovi contenuti e nuove meccaniche. Non reinventa nulla, non rivoluzione niente ma, come New Leaf prima di lui, scombina le carte in tavola per regalarci un’esperienza fresca e diversa rispetto alle precedenti.»

Questo è solo uno dei numerosissimi prodotti che potete trovare in offerta su Amazon e di cui vi invitiamo a consultare il catalogo completo a questo indirizzo. Di seguito, vi proponiamo la nostra selezione delle migliori offerte sui giochi Nintendo Switch ed altri accessori tra gli sconti del weekend di Amazon.

Vi ricordiamo, infine, che quotidianamente vi segnaliamo le migliori offerte presenti in rete, che trovate nella nostra area dedicata del sito.

