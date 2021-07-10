Animal Crossing e altri titoli Nintendo Switch con sconti sino al 51% tra le offerte del weekend Amazon

Come ogni weekend non mancano le offerte del rivenditore Amazon, che ci propone dei tagli di prezzo su una selezione di diversi prodotti davvero molto varia. Oggi, vogliamo segnalarvi che sono stati lanciati anche degli sconti relativi ai giochi Nintendo Switch che vi consentiranno di risparmiare considerevolmente sul loro acquisto.
Tra i vari prodotti presenti a prezzo scontato, vi segnaliamo in particolar modo Animal Crossing: New Horizons, che attualmente potete portarvi a casa a soli 48,99€, rispetto agli usuali 68,99€, con uno sconto del 29%.
In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Tom Nook ha lanciato una nuova iniziativa imprenditoriale, il nuovo iperesclusivo Pacchetto isola deserta di Nook Inc, che ci trasporterà su un’isola sulla quale potremo goderci una vita pacifica e rilassata all’insegna della creatività e del fascino. Quello che il titolo ci chiede è di concederci per qualche minuto, ora (o anche ore) di lasciare andare ogni problema e di concentrarci sulla vita quasi fiabesca di questo mondo di gioco.
Nella nostra recensione, dove il gioco si è aggiudicato un eccellente 9,3, abbiamo affermato che «Animal Crossing: New Horizons rappresenta la perfetta summa di ciò che Animal Crossing è stato fino ad ora, riproponendo quanto di buono fatto dagli episodi precedenti e arricchendolo con nuovi contenuti e nuove meccaniche. Non reinventa nulla, non rivoluzione niente ma, come New Leaf prima di lui, scombina le carte in tavola per regalarci un’esperienza fresca e diversa rispetto alle precedenti.»
Questo è solo uno dei numerosissimi prodotti che potete trovare in offerta su Amazon e di cui vi invitiamo a consultare il catalogo completo a questo indirizzo. Di seguito, vi proponiamo la nostra selezione delle migliori offerte sui giochi Nintendo Switch ed altri accessori tra gli sconti del weekend di Amazon.
Vi ricordiamo, infine, che quotidianamente vi segnaliamo le migliori offerte presenti in rete, che trovate nella nostra area dedicata del sito.
Le offerte del weekend di Amazon
- Kirby Star Allies – Nintendo Switch | 48,99€ (
59,99€)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons | 48,99€ (
68,99€)
- Arms – Nintendo Switch | 48,99€ (
59,99€)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World – Nintendo Switch | 54,99€ (
59,99€)
- Super Mario Maker 2 – Nintendo Switch | 47,99€ (
59,99€)
- Persona 5 Strikers – Nintendo Switch | 45,99€ (
59,99€)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – Nintendo Switch | 29,99€ (
60,99€)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – Nintendo Switch | 19,99€ (
24,99€)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Nintendo Switch | 50,50€ (
59,99€)
- Splatoon 2 – Nintendo Switch | 48,99€ (
59,99€)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’S Fury – Nintendo Switch | 48,99€ (
59,99€)
- Pokkén Tournament DX – Nintendo Switch | 49,98€ (
59,99€)
- Ring Fit Adventure – Nintendo Switch | 69,99€ (
79,99€)
Offerte ancora disponibili
- Just Dance 2021 – Nintendo Switch | 38,99€ (
60,99€)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Limited – PS4 | 43,99€ (
55€)
- Watch Dogs Legion – Limited – PS4 | 28,99€ (
59,99€)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Limited – PS5 | 43,99€ (
55€)
- Watch Dogs Legion – Limited- Xbox | 28,99€ (
59,99€)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Limited – Xbox | 43,99€ (
62,24€)
- Watch Dogs Legion – Limited – PS5 | 33,99€ (
44€)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – Limited – PS4 | 32,99€ (
60,23€)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – Limited – Xbox | 32,99€ (
34,99€)
- Ubi Heroes Series 2 Chibi Ack Eivor Female Figurine Merch – PlayStation 4 | 9,99€ (
15€)
- Six Collection Serie 6 – Mira Figurine – Playstation 4 | 12,99€ (
20,33€)
- Six Collection Serie 6 – Lesion Figurine – Playstation 4 | 12,99€ (
20,33€)
- Ubi Heroes Series 2 Chibi Ack Eivor Male Figurine Merch – PlayStation 4 | 9,99€ (
15€)
- Six Collection Serie 6 – Zofia Figurine – Playstation 4 | 12,99€ (
20,33€)
- Six Collection Serie 6 – Maverick Figurine – Playstation 4 | 12,99€ (
20,33€)
- Ubi Heroes Series 2 Chibi Wd Legion Merch – PlayStation 4 | 9,99€ (
15€)
- Trust Gaming GXT 488 Forze-B Cuffie PS4 e PS5 con Licenza Ufficiale PlayStation | 39,13€ (
49,99€)
- Trust Cuffie Gaming GXT 433K Pylo con Microfono a Scomparsa | 44,99€ (
54,99€)
- Trust Gaming GXT 212 Mico Microfono USB PC | 26,95€ (
27,99€)
- Trust Cuffie Gaming GXT 414 Zamak con Flessibile Microfono Staccabile e Archetto Regolabile | 56,69€ (
74,99€)
- Trust Gaming GXT 242 Lance Microfono Streaming | 62,99€ (
69,99€)
- Trust Gaming Gxt 258 Fyru Microfono Streaming USB 4-In-1 per PC, PS4 e PS5 | 105,75€ (
129,99€)
- Trust IRIS Videocamera 4K per Videoconferenza Professionale | 699,90€ (
799€)
- Trust Ozaa Mouse Wireless Ricaricabile | 46,83€ (
49,99€)
- Trust GXT 1160 Vero Webcam Full HD 1080P con Microfono Integrato | 42,99€ (
59,99€)
- Trust Gaming GXT 101 Mouse Gaming | 9,99€ (
14,99€)
- Trust Verto Mouse Verticale Ergonomico Wireless | 20,99€ (
29,99€)
- Smart TV Philips 43PUS7805/12 – 43″ 4K Ambilight | 419€ (
479€)
- Smart TV Philips 43PUS8505/12 – 43″ 4K Ambilight | 499€ (
599,99€)
- Smart TV Philips 50PUS8505/12 – 50″ 4K Ambilight | 599€ (
699,99€)
- Smart TV Philips 50PUS7805/12 – 50″ 4K Ambilight | 459€ (
549€)
- Smart TV Philips 58PUS8505/12 – 58″ 4K Ambilight | 671,89€ (
750,11€)
- Smart TV Philips 70PUS7855/12 – 70″ 4K Ambilight | 899€ (
1.099€)
- Cuffia TV a filo Philips SHP2500 | 15€ (
24,99€)
- Cuffie per bambini Philips SHK2000PK/00 | 14,99€ (
18,42€)
- Cuffie Bluetooth Over Ear Wireless Philips H5205BK/00 | 48,99€ (
69,99€)
- Cuffie auricolari Philips Over Ear PH805BK/00 | 105,90€ (
124,58€)
- MSI GS66 Stealth 10UE-239IT – Nvidia RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6, 15,6″ FHD 300Hz, Intel I7-10870H, 16GB RAM DDR4, 1TB SSD M.2 PCIe | 1.899€ (
2.499€)
- MSI GF65 Thin 10UE-074IT – Nvidia RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6, Intel Core I5-10200H, 16GB RAM DDR4, 512GB SSD M.2 NVMe | 1.299€ (
1.599,99€)
- LENOVO Notebook IdeaPad Gaming 3 – 15.6″ Full HD, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, Ram 16GB, Hard Disk 1TB SSD 512GB, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB | 979€ (
1.199€)
- Lenovo Legion 5 – 15.6″ FullHD, Intel Core i7-10750H, 1 TB SSD, RAM 16 GB, Scheda Grafica RTX RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 | 1.707,73€ (
1.799€)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 – 15.6″ Full HD, Intel Core i5-10300H, 512 GB SSD, RAM 8 GB, GTX 1650 Ti 4 GB GDDR6 | 899€ (
999€)
- HP Gaming Pavilion 16-a0004sl – Intel Core i7-10750H, RAM 16 GB, SSD 512 GB, Nvidia GeForce RTX Max-Q 2060 6GB, 16” FHD 144Hz | 1.239,99€ (
1.399,99€)
- HP Gaming Pavilion 15-ec1020nl – AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, RAM 8 GB, SSD 512 GB, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB, 15.6″ FHD IPS | 899,99€ (
999,99€)
- MSI GP66 Leopard 10UH-284IT – FHD 144Hz, Nvidia RTX 3080 8GB GDDR6, Intel Core I7-10750H, 16GB RAM DDR4 3200MHz, 1TB SSD M.2 NVMe, WiFi6 | 2.449€ (
2.799,99€)
- MSI Alpha 15 A4DEK-008IT – 15,6″ FHD 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, AMD RX5600M, 6GB GDDR6, 16GB RAM DDR4 3200MHz, 1TB SSD M.2 PCIe 3×4 | 1.499€ (
1.749€)
- HP – Gaming OMEN 15-ek0000sl – Intel Core i7-10750H, RAM 16 GB, SSD 512 GB, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB, 15.6″ FHD IPS 144 Hz | 1.549,99€ (
1.699,99€)
- Lenovo LEGION7 – 15.6″ Full HD IPS, Intel Core i7-10875H, 2 TB SSD, RAM 32 GB, RTX 2080 Super Max-Q 8 GB GDDR6 | 2.799€ (
3.499,99€)
- It Takes Two – PC | 29,99€ (
39,99€)
- It Takes Two – Xbox One | 29,99€ (
39,99€)
- It Takes Two – PS4 | 29,98€ (
39,99€)
- Need For Speed Heat – PC | 24,99€ (
33,65€)
- The Sims 4 – PC | 14,99€ (
39,90€)
- The Sims 4 Espansione Al Lavoro – PC | 19,99€ (
39,98€)
- The Sims 4 Espansione Stagioni – PC | 19,99€ (
39,99€)
- The Sims 4 Plus Star Wars – Bundle – PS4 | 19,94€ (
49,99€)
- The Sims 4 Espansione Vita Sull’isola – PC | 19,99€ (
39,99€)
- The Sims 4 Espansione Cani e gatti – PC | 19,99€ (
39,99€)
- The Sims 4 Espansione Vita Universitaria – PC | 19,99€ (
39,99€)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | 849,99€ (
1.069,00€)
- Microsoft Surface GO 2 – 8GB | 499,00€ (
639,00€)
- Microsoft Surface GO 2 – 4GB | 415,66€ (
469,00€)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – 13.5″, Core i5, RAM 8 GB, SSD 256 GB | 999€ (
1.499€)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – 15″ AMD Ryzen 5 3580U | 999€ (
1.399€)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 – 13.5″ AMD Ryzen 5 8GB 256GB Platino | 1.037€ (
1.149€)
- Penna Microsoft Surface | 74,99€ (
114,99€)
- Cover tastiera Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Type Cover – Rosso Papavero | 129,99€ (
184,90€)
- Microsoft Surface Tastiera di Design | 85,99€ (
109,90€)
- Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse | 33,90€ (
34,99€)
- It Takes Two – Playstation 4 | 29,98€ (
39,99€)
- Cyberpunk 2077 – Playstation 4 | 39,90€ (
69,99€)
- Days Gone | 23,45€ (
74,99€)
- Grand Theft Auto V – Premium Edition – PlayStation 4 | 26,26€ (
44,99€)
- FIFA 21 – PlayStation 4 | 19,99€ (
69,99€)
- The Last Of Us Parte 2 – Playstation 4 | 37,80€ (
74,99€)
- Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War – Playstation 4 | 59,99€ (
74,99€)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales – Playstation 4 | 49,99€ (
60,99€)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time – Playstation 4 | 49,50€ (
69,99€)
- Mafia Definitive Edition – Playstation 4 | 25,98€ (
40,99€)
- Ghost Of Tsushima – Playstation 4 | 39,99€ (
74,99€)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy – Playstation 4 | 29,99€ (
39,99€)
- MotoGP 21 – Playstation 4 | 49,98€ (
69,99€)
Altre offerte Amazon
- Offerte Kindle
- Dispositivi Amazon Echo in offerta
- Risparmia con i prodotti ricondizionati
- Iscriviti ad Audible, gratis i primi 30 giorni
- Offerte sull’abbigliamento sportivo da uomo
- Offerte sull’abbigliamento sportivo da donna
- Arrivano le offerte dedicate a Nintendo
- Offerte Norton Antivirus
- Scopri le offerte sulle smart TV Samsung
- Offerte sulle nuove TV Xiaomi
- Prodotti per lo Sport!