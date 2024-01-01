News
Astor: Blade of the Mono...
PS5 ,
SWITCH ,
PC ,
XSX
7.0
System Shock | Recension...
PS5 ,
XSX ,
PS4 ,
XONE
F1 24 | Recensione
PS5 ,
PS4 ,
PC ,
XONE ,
XSX
8.0
Sclash | Recensione
PC ,
PS5 ,
PS4 ,
XSX ,
XONE ,
SWITCH
6.0
Ghost of Tsushima Direct...
PC
Where Winds Meet
TBA
Sviluppatore
Everstone Games
Localizzazione
Audio IT: NO
Testi IT NO
Generi:
Action Adventure
Gioco di Ruolo
Disponibile su:
PC
PS5
Ultimi Articoli su Where Winds Meet
News
8 mesi fa
Il gioco che unisce Assassin's Creed e Ghost of Tsushima si mostra
News
1 anno fa
C'è un soulslike che omaggia Sekiro e Ghost of Tsushima
