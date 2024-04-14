News
News
Recensioni
Anteprime
Rubriche
Speciali
Guide
Prossime Uscite
Recensioni
MotoGP 24 | Recensione
PC ,
PS4 ,
PS5 ,
XONE ,
XSX
8.0
Endless Ocean Luminous |...
SWITCH
6.2
Sand Land | Recensione
PS5 ,
PS4 ,
XSX ,
XONE ,
PC
6.7
Stellar Blade
PS5
8.3
Final Fantasy XVI: The R...
PS5
Mostra tutti i prodotti
Originals
Twitch
Offerte
Forum
Social
Youtube
Facebook
Twitter
Threads
Tiktok
Twitch
Instagram
Telegram
Feed
Apri menu
Toggle Night Mode
Open search
Tales of the Shire
Seconda metà 2024
Sviluppatore
Weta Workshop
Produttore
Private Division
Distributore
Cidiverte
Localizzazione
Audio IT: NO
Testi IT ✔
Generi:
Simulazione
Disponibile su:
PC
SWITCH
PS5
XSX
Tags:
Tales of the Shire
Ultimi Articoli su Tales of the Shire
News
1 settimana fa
Tales Of The Shire sembra il gioco perfetto per dimenticare Gollum
News
7 mesi fa
Tales of the Shire ci porta nell'accogliente Contea de Il Signore degli Anelli
Cerca tutti gli articoli su Tales of the Shire