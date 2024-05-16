News
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
16 maggio 2024
Sviluppatore
Simogo
Produttore
Annapurna Interactive
Distributore
Annapurna Interactive
Localizzazione
Audio IT: NO
Testi IT ✔
Generi:
Avventura
Puzzle game
Disponibile su:
PC
SWITCH