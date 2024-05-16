SpazioGames Logo
Poster di Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

16 maggio 2024

Sviluppatore
Simogo
Produttore
Annapurna Interactive
Distributore
Annapurna Interactive
Localizzazione
Audio IT: NO
Testi IT ✔

Generi: Avventura Puzzle game

Disponibile su: PC SWITCH