Pia Colucci
Redattrice
Scritti da Pia Colucci
Recensione
3 giorni fa
Harold Halibut | Recensione - Un'opera sospesa
SPAZIOGAMES ORIGINALS
1 mese fa
Akira Toriyama e quel lungo legame con i videogiochi
Recensione
1 mese fa
Pacific Drive | Recensione - Una boccata di originalità
CLASSIFICA
3 mesi fa
I migliori Yakuza/Like A Dragon | La classifica
RECENSIONE ESPANSIONE
4 mesi fa
Lake - Season's Greetings | Recensione - Pacchi di Natale
SPAZIOGAMES ORIGINALS
5 mesi fa
La yakuza nella realtà: quanto c'è di vero dietro Like a Dragon?
Recensione
6 mesi fa
Mediterranea Inferno | Recensione – Un viaggio in Puglia alla ricerca di se stessi
Recensione
7 mesi fa
The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood | Recensione - Tra tarocchi e decisioni
Recensione
8 mesi fa
The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales | Recensione - Il mistero tra le righe
SPAZIOGAMES ORIGINALS
9 mesi fa
Come i videogiochi ci permettono di scoprire (e vivere) il Giappone
SPAZIOGAMES ORIGINALS
9 mesi fa
Final Fantasy XVI e gli antenati illustri: da Vagrant Story a Tactics Ogre
Recensione
10 mesi fa
Loop8: Summer of Gods | Recensione - Un gran peccato
