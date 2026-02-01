News
News
Recensioni
Anteprime
Rubriche
Speciali
Guide
Prossime Uscite
Recensioni
Resident Evil Biohazard...
SWITCH2
God of War: Sons of Spar...
PS5
6.0
Styx: Blades of Greed
6.9
Reanimal
SWITCH2 ,
PC ,
PS5 ,
XSX
8.0
Mario Tennis Fever
SWITCH2
8.5
Mostra tutti i giochi
Mostra tutti i prodotti
Originals
Quiz
Forum
Social
Youtube
Facebook
Twitter
Threads
Tiktok
Twitch
Instagram
Telegram
Feed
Apri menu
Inverti Modalità Notte
Apri ricerca
Advertisement
Facile
Chi interpreterà Kratos nella serie TV di God of War?
Ryan Hurst
Christopher Judge
Ronald D. Moore
Jason Momoa