Vans, New Balance e altre sneaker delle migliori marche tra le offerte del weekend di eBay

Anche in questo weekend le promozioni di eBay, il noto portale online dedicato alla vendita di articoli di ogni genere, fanno capolino con le offerte imperdibili che consentono di portare a casa prodotti di diverse tipologie approfittando di prezzi davvero molto bassi e convenienti. La nostra selezione di oggi riguarda esclusivamente scarpe e sneaker, dandovi modo di acquistare articoli di marche famose a prezzi eccezionali.
Partiamo con le ottime scarpe sneaker Umbro Modello Radius, proposte al prezzo molto conveniente di soli 29,99€, invece dei 6,99€ del prezzo base (per un risparmio reale di 40€, pari al 57% sul prezzo di listino). Passiamo poi alle performanti scarpe sneaker New Balance M 411, proposte al prezzo di 34,90€ contro i 50€ del costo base, per poi arrivare alle altrettanto splendide scarpe sneaker Vans Ward, offerte al costo di soli 29,9.€ contro i 49,99€ del prezzo base.
Le offerte continuano con le bellissime scarpe sneaker Adidas Superstar bianche nere unisex, proposte al costo davvero molto basso di 74,90€ contro i 100€ del prezzo base, cui seguono le scarpe sneaker Diadora Modello Game CV CAMO per uomo, offerte a soli 34,99€ contro i 69,99€ del costo di listino originale. Molto comode anche le scarpe sneaker Diadora Modello Impulse, offerte al prezzo scontato di 29,99€ contro i 59,99€ del costo base.
Questi sono solo alcuni dei numerosissimi prodotti che potete trovare in offerta su eBay e di cui vi invitiamo a consultare il catalogo completo a questo indirizzo. Di seguito, vi proponiamo la nostra selezione delle migliori offerte su scarpe e sneaker tra gli sconti del weekend del portale eBay.
Offerte del weekend eBay
- Scarpe sneaker Umbro Modello Radius | 29,99€ (
69,99€)
- Scarpe sneaker New Balance M 411 | 34,90€ (
50€)
- Scarpe sneaker Vans Ward | 29,90€ (
49,90€)
- Scarpe sneaker Adidas Superstar bianche nere unisex | 74,90€ (
110€)
- Scarpe sneaker Diadora Modello Game CV CAMO per uomo | 34,99€ (
69,99€)
- Scarpe sneaker Diadora Modello Impulse | 29,99€ (
59,99€)
- Scarpe sneaker Diadora Modello Jog Light C | 29,99€ (
59,99€)
- Scarpe sneaker Ellesse SS202 Modello Russel | 34,99€ (
59,99€)
- Scarpe sneaker Umbro Running Modello SPOTS per uomo | 39,99€ (
79,99€)
- Scarpe sneaker Lumberjack modello Austin | 39,99€ (
69,99€)
Offerte ancora disponibili
- Apple MacBook Air 13,3″ Chip M1 Space Gray | 949,90€ (
1.158,99€)
- Huawei Matebook D 14 | 649,90€ (
719,90€)
- Lenovo ThinkPad L14 | 949,90€ (
1.219,90€)
- Lenovo V145 | 319,90€ (
359,90€)
- Notebook HP 15S-FQ2002NL | 669,90€ (
799,99€)
- Samsung Galaxy Book S | 1.166,31€ (
1.517,04€)
- Acer TravelMate B311-31-C3SP | 436,23€ (
524€)
- Lenovo Ideapad Duet | 319,90€ (
409,90€)
- HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 | 969,90€ (
1.129,90€)
- HP 255 G7 | 509,90€ (
599,90€)
- HP 250 G7 | 637,20€ (
855,30€)
- Samsung Chromebook 4+ | 306€ (
429€)
- Lenovo V15 | 319,90€ (
499,90€)
- Nintendo Switch Lite Colore Turchese | 179,99€ (
259,98€)
- Nintendo Switch Lite Colore Blu | 179,99€ (
259,98€)
- Nintendo Switch Lite Colore Giallo | 179,99€ (
259,98€)
- Nintendo Switch Lite Colore Grigio | 179,99€ (
259,98€)
- Nintendo Switch Lite Colore Rosa Corallo | 179,99€ (
259,98€)
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising – Nintendo Switch | 29,99€ (
59,98€)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 48,99€ (
59,99€)
- Monster Hunter Rise – Nintendo Switch | 49,99€ (
59,99€)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – Nintendo Switch | 48,99€ (
59,99€)
- Super Mario Odyssey – Nintendo Switch | 50,99€ (
59,99€)
- Nintendo 51 Worldwide Games – Nintendo Switch | 29,99€ (
40€)
- Mario Gold Super Rush – Nintendo Switch | 49,99€ (
58,99€)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – Nintendo Switch | 48,99€ (
59,99€)
- New Pokémon Snap – Nintendo Switch | 49,99€ (
59,99€)
- Ring Fit Adventure – Nintendo Switch | 74€ (
84€)
- Mario Kart Live Home Circuit – Nintendo Switch | 110€ (
125€)
- The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – Nintendo Switch | 49,50€ (
59,99€)
- Super Mario Party – Nintendo Switch | 46,99€ (
59,99€)
- Nintendo Switch Colore Rosso Neon/Blu | 339,99€ (
507,51€)
- Philips 70PUS7505 – 70″ 4K | 649€ (
899€)
- LG OLED55CX3LA – OLED 55″ 4K | 1.235,57€ (
1.791,86€)
- Samsung QE55Q90TATXZT – 55″ 4K | 919,99€ (
1.482,92€)
- HiSense 50A7500F – 50″ 4K | 369€ (
629,90€)
- Philips 55PUS9435 – Ambilight 55″ 4K | 749€ (
1.399€)
- Philips 50PUS7505 – 50″ 4K | 369,99€ (
497,99€)
- Samsung QE55Q700T – QLED 8K 55″ | 949,99€ (
1.799€)
- Philips 70PUS8535 – Amiblight 70″ 4K | 799€ (
1.199€)
- LG 55UN73006LA – 55″ 4K | 419,99€ (
530,25€)
- Philips 70PUS8535 – 70″ 4K | 799€ (
1.199,90€)
- Hitachi 50HAK6151 – 50″ 4K | 379€ (
479,90€)
- LG 75UP75006LC – 75″ 4K | 899€ (
1.399€)
- Marvel’s Avengers – PS4 | 39,99€ (
49,99€)
- Call Of Duty Infinite Warfare – PS4 | 9,90€ (
19,90€)
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising – PS4 | 34,99€ (
69,99€)
- Cyberpunk 2077 – PS4 | 34,99€ (
39,98€)
- FIFA 22 – PS4 | 48,99€ (
69,90€)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – PS4 | 27,80€ (
39,90€)
- Death Stranding | 25,20€ (
30€)
- NiOh 2 – PS4 | 30,99€ (
40,99€)
- Resident Evil Village – PS4 | 59,90€ (
69,90€)
- Call Of Duty Black Ops: Cold War – PS4 | 62,90€ (
69,90€)
- Watch Dogs Legion – PS4 | 33,90€ (
59,90€)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – PS4 | 12,90€ (
69,99€)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – PS4 | 19€ (
59,90€)
- Tekken 7 – PS4 | 20,45€ (
29,90€)
- GTA V Premium Online Edition – PS4 | 26,99€ (
31,99€)
- PES 2021 Season Update – PS4 | 19,90€ (
54,99€)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – PS4 | 22€ (
24,50€)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – PS4 | 39,50€ (
59,90€)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection – PS4 | 19,90€ (
29,90€)
- Mafia Definitive Edition – PS4 | 27,80€ (
45,50€)
- Resident Evil 3 – PS4 | 34€ (
49,90€)
- Far Cry 5 – PS4 | 21,90€ (
29,90€)
- The Last Of Us Remastered – PS4 | 21,90€ (
89,90€)
- Motorola Moto G 5G | 169,99€ (
249€)
- Samsung Galaxy A52 | 359€ (
379,90€)
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S | 208,99€ (
224,99€)
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G | 189,99€ (
299€)
- Oppo A74 | 244,99€ (
299,99€)
- Samsung Galaxy A32 5G | 259,99€ (
299,99€)
- Oppo Find X 3 Lite 5G | 329,99€ (
499,99€)