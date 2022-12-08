PlayStation Blog apre le votazioni per i GOTY Awards 2022: ecco tutte le nomination

In attesa che The Game Awards 2022 abbia ufficialmente inizio, PlayStation Blog ha deciso di aprire ufficialmente le votazioni per i Game of the Year Awards 2022, la nuova edizione che permette agli utenti di scegliere i migliori giochi dell’anno usciti per le console di casa Sony.

I GOTY Awards 2022 naturalmente non vi permetteranno di scegliere soltanto le produzioni di casa PlayStation, come God of War Ragnarok (che trovate su Amazon), ma una lunga serie di prodotti di terze parti e premiazioni in grande stile per diverse categorie.

Dopo aver ufficialmente concluso i PlayStation Partner Awards 2022, questa volta Sony lascia dunque la parola esclusivamente agli utenti, che saranno chiamati a scegliere i propri giochi preferiti su PS5 e PS4.

Tra le varie categorie Sony chiarisce che ci sarà anche la possibilità di votare il Migliore gioco in corso, che si concentrerà su titoli rivoluzionati o aggiornati nello scorso anno e non necessariamente usciti nell’arco degli ultimi 12 mesi.

Di seguito vi riporteremo dunque tutte le nomination per il PlayStation Blog Game of the Year Awards 2022, in base alle diverse categorie proposte:

PlayStation Blog GOTY Awards 2022: tutti i candidati

Miglior nuovo personaggio

Cat | Stray

Kiriko | Overwatch 2

Kotallo | Horizon Forbidden West

Lamb | Cult of the Lamb

Malenia | Elden Ring

Odin | God of War Ragnarok

Ranni | Elden Ring

Rose Winters | Resident Evil Village Winters’ Expansion

Stoat | Inscryption

Thor | God of War Ragnarok

Miglior nuova storia

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Gotham Knights

Horizon Forbidden West

Inscryption

Return to Monkey Island

Stray

The Last of Us Part I

The Quarry

Unpacking

Miglior grafica

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

Elden Ring

F1 22

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

NBA 2K23

The Callisto Protocol

The Last of Us Part I

The Quarry

Migliore direzione artistica

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Inscryption

OlliOlli World

Return to Monkey Island

Rollerdrome

Sifu

Stray

Tunic

Miglior design sonoro

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Inscryption

Metal Hellsinger

Stray

The Callisto Protocol

The Last of Us Part I

Unpacking

Colonna sonora dell’anno

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal Hellsinger

Paradise Killer

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge

The Last of Us Part I

Tunic

We are OFK

Migliore accessibilità

A Plague Tale: Requiem

FIFA 23

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

New Tales from the Borderlands

Return to Monkey Island

Sniper Ellite 5

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge

The Last of Us Part I

The Quarry

Tunic

Miglior uso del DualSense

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Rollerdrome

Stray

The Callisto Protocol

The Last of Us Part I

Migliore esperienza multigiocatore

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Deep Rock Galactic

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

FIFA 23

Gotham Knights

Gran Turismo 7

King of Fighters XV

Overwatch 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge

The Quarry

Windjammers 2

Miglior gioco in corso

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Destiny 2

Fall Guys

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

No Man’s Sky

Miglior gioco sportivo

F1 22

F1 Manager 2022

FIFA 23

Gran Turismo 7

Madden NFL 23

MLB The Show 22

NBA 2K23

NHL 23

PGA Tour 2K23

Tour de France 2022

Miglior gioco indipendente dell’anno

Cult of the Lamb

Inscryption

OlliOlli World

Rollerdrome

Sifu

Stray

Tunic

Unpacking

Migliore riedizione

Capcom Fighting Collection

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

Life is Strange Remastered Collection

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Gioco PS4 dell’anno

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Cult of the Lamb

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Inscryption

Stray

The Callisto Protocol

Unpacking

Gioco PS5 dell’anno

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

Ghostwire: Tokyo

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Inscryption

Stray

The Callisto Protocol

The Last of Us Part I

Gioco più atteso del 2023 e oltre

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Dead Space

Final Fantasy XVI

Forspoken

Hogwarts Legacy

Marvel’s Wolverine

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Stellar Blade

Street Fighter 6

Se nessuna delle opzioni riportate nelle diverse categorie dovesse essere di vostro gradimento, PlayStation Blog ha anche offerto una casella bianca in cui inserire voi stessi una ulteriore nomination, lasciando così la piena libertà di voto alla community.

Le votazioni sono già aperte e proseguiranno fino al 15 dicembre alle ore 08:59: potete indicare le vostre preferenze in pochi clic direttamente al seguente indirizzo.

Tra poche ore sarà invece possibile scoprire quali saranno i vincitori di The Game Awards 2022: se avete bisogno di un piccolo ripasso, trovate tutti i candidati e le rispettive categorie nel nostro articolo dedicato.

Il voto dei fan nella Players’ Voice dovrebbe invece, con molta probabilità, aver premiato a sorpresa un gioco tra Sonic Frontiers e Genshin Impact: la vicenda ha causato non poche polemiche nelle rispettive community, al punto che Geoff Keighley ha annunciato indagini per la possibilità di voti truccati.