PlayStation Blog apre le votazioni per i GOTY Awards 2022: ecco tutte le nomination

In attesa che The Game Awards 2022 abbia ufficialmente inizio, PlayStation Blog ha deciso di aprire ufficialmente le votazioni per i Game of the Year Awards 2022, la nuova edizione che permette agli utenti di scegliere i migliori giochi dell’anno usciti per le console di casa Sony.
I GOTY Awards 2022 naturalmente non vi permetteranno di scegliere soltanto le produzioni di casa PlayStation, come God of War Ragnarok (che trovate su Amazon), ma una lunga serie di prodotti di terze parti e premiazioni in grande stile per diverse categorie.
Dopo aver ufficialmente concluso i PlayStation Partner Awards 2022, questa volta Sony lascia dunque la parola esclusivamente agli utenti, che saranno chiamati a scegliere i propri giochi preferiti su PS5 e PS4.
Tra le varie categorie Sony chiarisce che ci sarà anche la possibilità di votare il Migliore gioco in corso, che si concentrerà su titoli rivoluzionati o aggiornati nello scorso anno e non necessariamente usciti nell’arco degli ultimi 12 mesi.
Di seguito vi riporteremo dunque tutte le nomination per il PlayStation Blog Game of the Year Awards 2022, in base alle diverse categorie proposte:
PlayStation Blog GOTY Awards 2022: tutti i candidati
Miglior nuovo personaggio
- Cat | Stray
- Kiriko | Overwatch 2
- Kotallo | Horizon Forbidden West
- Lamb | Cult of the Lamb
- Malenia | Elden Ring
- Odin | God of War Ragnarok
- Ranni | Elden Ring
- Rose Winters | Resident Evil Village Winters’ Expansion
- Stoat | Inscryption
- Thor | God of War Ragnarok
Miglior nuova storia
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gotham Knights
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Inscryption
- Return to Monkey Island
- Stray
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Quarry
- Unpacking
Miglior grafica
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
- Elden Ring
- F1 22
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
- NBA 2K23
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Quarry
Migliore direzione artistica
- Cult of the Lamb
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Inscryption
- OlliOlli World
- Return to Monkey Island
- Rollerdrome
- Sifu
- Stray
- Tunic
Miglior design sonoro
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Inscryption
- Metal Hellsinger
- Stray
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Last of Us Part I
- Unpacking
Colonna sonora dell’anno
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Metal Hellsinger
- Paradise Killer
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge
- The Last of Us Part I
- Tunic
- We are OFK
Migliore accessibilità
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- FIFA 23
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- New Tales from the Borderlands
- Return to Monkey Island
- Sniper Ellite 5
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Quarry
- Tunic
Miglior uso del DualSense
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Rollerdrome
- Stray
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Last of Us Part I
Migliore esperienza multigiocatore
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- FIFA 23
- Gotham Knights
- Gran Turismo 7
- King of Fighters XV
- Overwatch 2
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge
- The Quarry
- Windjammers 2
Miglior gioco in corso
- Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- No Man’s Sky
Miglior gioco sportivo
- F1 22
- F1 Manager 2022
- FIFA 23
- Gran Turismo 7
- Madden NFL 23
- MLB The Show 22
- NBA 2K23
- NHL 23
- PGA Tour 2K23
- Tour de France 2022
Miglior gioco indipendente dell’anno
- Cult of the Lamb
- Inscryption
- OlliOlli World
- Rollerdrome
- Sifu
- Stray
- Tunic
- Unpacking
Migliore riedizione
- Capcom Fighting Collection
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax
- Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
Gioco PS4 dell’anno
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Cult of the Lamb
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Inscryption
- Stray
- The Callisto Protocol
- Unpacking
Gioco PS5 dell’anno
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Cult of the Lamb
- Elden Ring
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Inscryption
- Stray
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Last of Us Part I
Gioco più atteso del 2023 e oltre
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Dead Space
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Forspoken
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Stellar Blade
- Street Fighter 6
Se nessuna delle opzioni riportate nelle diverse categorie dovesse essere di vostro gradimento, PlayStation Blog ha anche offerto una casella bianca in cui inserire voi stessi una ulteriore nomination, lasciando così la piena libertà di voto alla community.
Le votazioni sono già aperte e proseguiranno fino al 15 dicembre alle ore 08:59: potete indicare le vostre preferenze in pochi clic direttamente al seguente indirizzo.
Tra poche ore sarà invece possibile scoprire quali saranno i vincitori di The Game Awards 2022: se avete bisogno di un piccolo ripasso, trovate tutti i candidati e le rispettive categorie nel nostro articolo dedicato.
Il voto dei fan nella Players’ Voice dovrebbe invece, con molta probabilità, aver premiato a sorpresa un gioco tra Sonic Frontiers e Genshin Impact: la vicenda ha causato non poche polemiche nelle rispettive community, al punto che Geoff Keighley ha annunciato indagini per la possibilità di voti truccati.