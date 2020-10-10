Il 2021 sarà il primo vero anno di next-gen, ma che giochi usciranno?

Nonostante un 2020 imprevedibile, alla fine le console di prossima generazione ce l’hanno fatta e rispettivamente il 10 novembre per Xbox Series X e Xbox Series S e il 19 novembre per PlayStation 5 assisteremo definitivamente all’esordio di entrambe.
Visto il lancio a ridosso delle festività natalizie, sarà il 2021 il vero primo anno a pieno regime per le due nuove piattaforme, quindi la domanda si pone da sola: al di là dei titoli che le accompagneranno al lancio (qui i dettagli su quelli Xbox, qui quelli PS5), che videogiochi ci aspettano nel 2021? Quali titoli prenderanno per mano il settore una volta stabilizzati i lanci delle nuove Xbox e della nuova PlayStation? Vediamo quali sono gli appuntamenti già fissati e quelli che sono, invece, circoscritti a un generico “TBA 2021”.
Che giochi usciranno nel 2021
Gennaio 2021
- 20 gennaio: Hitman 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Stadia)
- 21 gennaio: Prince of Persia Remake (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- 21 gennaio: Ride 4 (PS5, Xbox Series X)
Febbraio 2021
- 2 febbraio: Outriders (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- 5 febbraio: Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (PS4)
- 11 febbraio: Little Nightmares 2 (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
- 12 febbraio: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Switch)
- 18 febbraio: Far Cry 6 (PC, PS4, PS45, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia)
- 25 febbraio: Riders Republic (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia)
Marzo 2021
- 2 marzo: Harvest Moon: One World (PS4, Switch)
- 2 marzo: Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS5)
- 26 marzo: Balan Wonderworld (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X)
- 26 marzo: Monster Hunter Rise (Switch)
- marzo: King’s Bounty II (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
Aprile 2021
- 23 aprile: Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139… (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
Generico 2021
- Primo quarto: Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- Primo quarto: Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PC, PS4, PS5)
- Primo quarto: Maneater (Switch)
- Primo quarto: Shin Megami Tensei V (Switch)
- Primo quarto: Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Prima metà dell’anno: Aragami 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- Prima metà dell’anno: Blood Bowl 3 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch)
- Prima metà dell’anno: Guilty Gear Strive (PC, PS4, PS5)
- Prima metà dell’anno: Insurgency: Sandstorm (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- Prima metà dell’anno: New World (PC)
- Prima metà dell’anno: Roller Champions (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
- Prima metà dell’anno: Shin Megami Tenesei III: NOcturne HD Remaster (Switch, PS4)
- Prima metà dell’anno: Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World (PC, Switch, PS4)
- Secondo quarto: Deathloop (PC, PS5)
- Circa metà anno: Monster Hunter Stories 2 (Switch)
- Seconda metà dell’anno: GTA V (PS5, Xbox Series X)
- Seconda metà dell’anno: Kerbal Space Program 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Terzo quarto: Disgaea 6 (Switch)
- TBA 2021: Chivalry 2 (PC)
- TBA 2021: Cyberpunk 2077 (PS5, Xbox Series X)
- TBA 2021: DiRT 5 (Stadia)
- TBA 2021: Everspace 2 (PC, Xbox One)
- TBA 2021: Ghostwire Tokyo (PC, PS5)
- TBA 2021: God of War (PS5)
- TBA 2021: Gotham Knights (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- TBA 2021: Goodbye Volcano Hight (PC, PS4, PS5)
- TBA 2021: Graven (PC, Swtich, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- TBA 2021: Grounded (PC, Xbox One)
- TBA 2021: Halo Infinite (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- TBA 2021: Hello Neighbor 2 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- TBA 2021: Hogwarts Legacy (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- TBA 2021: Horizon: Forbidden West (PS4, PS5)
- TBA 2021: Hood: Outlaws & Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- TBA 2021: Humankind (PC)
- TBA 2021: The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (PC, Switch)
- TBA 2021: The Lord of The Rings: Gollum (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- TBA 2021: Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (PC)
- TBA 2021: No More Heroes III (Switch)
- TBA 2021: Psychonauts 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- TBA 2021: Resident Evil Village (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)
- TBA 2021: Rune Factory 5 (Switch)
- TBA 2021: Serious Sam 4 (PS4, Xbox One)
- TBA 2021: Shadow Warrior 3 (PC)
- TBA 2021: Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- TBA 2021: Skatebird (PC, Switch, Xbox One)
- TBA 2021: Sky: Children of the Light (Switch)
- TBA 2021: Syberia: The World Before (PC)
- TBA 2021: TemTem (Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X)
- TBA 2021: Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
- TBA 2021: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (PS5, Xbox Series X)
